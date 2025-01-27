Over the last decades, the representatives of left liberal movement, whether they are high-ranking officials, opposition, social activists or even ordinary citizens, are used to spreading and guiding everyone with "the only proper course" that serves faithfully to their own views and interests.

Any deviation from the imposed mainstream agenda results at least in a public shaming expressed by the internet army of liberals or even in full cancellation.

At the same time, the key leverages they use can vary.

Thus, in 2022 the formerly popular BLM and LGBTQ faded into the background and were superseded by Ukraine.

For the following three years the country has become the spotlight among the Western political establishment and since that time it has been used by elites to achieve their own goals.

Anyone, who rejected the idea of helping Kyiv by any means, was labeled as killer, traitor and “Putin’s friend.”

This became a perfect instrument to fight unduly independent politicians.

National interests and domestic issues were put on the sidelines. There were only two variants possible: either you help Kyiv or you support the war.

Such high-ranking political figures, as Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico and President of the United States Donald Trump, faced it. Romania, which almost elected Calin Georgescu, who criticized NATO and supported the idea of halting military aid for Ukraine, as its president, was forced to annul the results of the elections. German opposition party AfD, that calls for cutting support for Kyiv and concentrating on the internal problems of state, is now castigated as fascist and risks isolation.

Ukraine itself also adds fuel to the flames and directly insults those who refuse to meet its requirements.

The price, too high for staying on the "right" side, was paid by many European countries like France, Germany, Austria and Great Britain, that faced a number of government resignations or significant economic difficulties.

The only hope is that this insanity will stop with coming to power of Trump who made bringing an end to the financially and politically exhausting war in Ukraine as one of his top priorities.

The idea of keeping unreasonable spendings going turns the U.S. president off.

Moreover, Trump’s relations with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who directly accused him of working for Russia and literally campaigned for his rival, Kamala Harris, can’t be described as entirely friendly.

Frankly speaking, Kyiv has played a victim for too long, being absolutely sure it can do whatever it wants. Ukraine went over the line in its statements, demands and actions long ago but whether Zelensky and his administration realize it still remains a big question.

Jonathan Schiff is a conservative, and engineer; his interests also include geopolitics and political analysis. He can be reached at jonathan.schiff@proton.me