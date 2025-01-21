Trump will find that the executive orders were the easy part

Trump’s executive orders and memoranda to his department heads are thrilling. He’s doing all the right things. But of course, signing pieces of paper is easy. The hard part is getting those things to happen.

Trump will face opposition from the entrenched federal workers (all of whom have been protected for decades by their increasingly partisan, leftist unions), from Democrat-run states, and from individual actors. Most of this will end up in the courts, so we need to hope that judges correctly read the American mood and give Trump his way on acts manifestly within his constitutional purview.

Last week, a very scary poll came out showing that over 40% of federal workers say that they intend to oppose the administration. The poll surprisingly showed that highly educated, affluent Americans, the ones who are the Democrats’ most fervent supporters, are willing to give Trump a chance, as are ordinary Americans, the ones without post-graduate degrees and high salaries. The outliers, however, were federal employees who live in and around D.C. and bring home salaries exceeding $75,000:

A surprising number of federal government employees admit they are gearing up to act like a deep state, opposing the incoming second administration of Donald Trump. Most Americans, even many of the elites who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris, are willing to support Trump’s administration, according to an RMG Research survey commissioned by the Napolitan Institute. Yet 42% of federal government managers who work in the Washington, D.C., swamp intend to work against the administration.

In all instances, these employees’ proposed acts of resistance are firing offenses. In some instances, they may also be sedition.

The problem, though, is rooting out these employees. Trump has announced that he is firing over 1,000 Biden appointees, which is a good start (beginning with General Milley), but it doesn’t address the many thousands of other employees among the 2.2 million-strong federal labor force. These people can cause a lot of trouble before they’re rousted. Fortunately, Trump has already appointed 1,300 new staff, so they should be on the ground policing the “resisters.”

These resisters will also get major support from their unions, so I continue to hope that Trump reverses JFK’s executive order authorizing those unions. The unions are a pernicious way for Democrats to buy votes using taxpayer money (Dems give the unions huge wages and benefits; the unions respond by funding and voting for Democrats), and have no place in our constitutional system.

Trump’s not just facing trouble from within the workforce. Twenty-two states instantly sued Trump to block his executive order ending birthright citizenship. I believe Trump is right, and stand by S. David Sultzer’s excellent analysis on the subject. (If you have friends in the Trump administration, maybe you can pass the analysis on to them.)

Leftist states have other opposition geared up. Even as California burned, the California legislature voted to spend $50 million in taxpayer money to ensure that illegal immigration continues in America. Meanwhile, in Oregon, the state is mandating training for state workers so that they can learn the finer points of fighting deportation. (A friend of mine in Bend, Oregon, which is not part of the crazy left coast, was in the ER in November. She was the only patient there that day speaking English, not Spanish.)

While California is just funding lawsuits, Oregon seems to believe that its sanctuary laws trump the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause. I find that hard to believe and hope that the politicians and upper level managers behind this initiative all find themselves arrested, tried, and imprisoned under 8 USC sec. 1324.

It’s not just federal workers and states, though. Within seconds of Trump’s inauguration, a lawsuit was filed challenging DOGE. Expect many more lawsuits against every single Trump initiative.

All these pro-illegal immigration, anti-Trump efforts will eventually ended up in the courts, of course. As we all remember, during Trump’s first term, the courts were relentlessly hostile to his actions. This was especially true for border initiatives, which saw federal district court judges in cherry-picked jurisdictions block the entire federal machinery. This was never how the system was intended to work, with unelected judges controlling national security and other powers unique to the president.

This time, however, those judges might notice that Trump has enormous support, as shown by his stunning Electoral College victory, his popular vote victory, and the poll mentioned at the top of this essay. Perhaps the judges will show a little wisdom this time around and let the constitutional system operate.

Image by Grok.