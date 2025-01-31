Trump’s spending freeze: The reset America needs

Conservatives from all over the USA, the moment you’ve all been waiting for is here! It’s the Trump Spending Freeze — an act of executive frugality so seismic, so chilling, that it has sent shivers down the spines of bureaucrats from Washington to the farthest corners of the federal empire. Yes, the gravy train has hit a sudden and screeching halt, and the nation now finds itself at a once-in-a-lifetime crossroads. Do we blindly scream in horror at the halt of unchecked spending, or do we take a deep, patriotic breath and seize this as the greatest opportunity to reset our priorities before the entire federal apparatus eats itself into oblivion?

Let’s be honest. The federal government has long been an enthusiastic participant in the grand sport of financial self-sabotage. Whether it’s trillion-dollar stimulus bills that somehow fail to stimulate or sprawling agencies whose sole mission appears to be justifying their own existence, America has perfected the fine art of spending itself into the economic equivalent of a black hole. And now, at long last, the music has stopped. The federal spigot is off — at least temporarily — and America has a golden opportunity to take stock of where taxpayer dollars are actually going. Spoiler alert: It’s not all sunshine and national security.

The newly anointed heroes here to assist President Trump, Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), were given their clear and resounding mandate from the American people in last November’s election. Their mission is to bring serious reform to a bloated, waste-laden system that has, for decades, operated with all the financial discipline of a Vegas bachelor party.

So where to start with the great American fat-trimming? The list is long and grim. Regulatory overreach? Slashed. Subsidies for industries that should have been profitable by now? Gone. Legions of unqualifed DIE box-checkers? Pack your bags.

But let’s be clear: some areas must remain sacred.

For all the grandstanding over benign issues like imaginary man-made climate change, one of the greatest threats to America — its ongoing, massive cyber-crisis — remains woefully underreported. Cyber-criminals, who seem to have a manpower advantage, cost U.S. businesses and government agencies billions of dollars annually and have even figured out how to hack into your Subaru and steal funds from your Juniper crypto wallet! And yet, instead of investing heavily in cybersecurity, we’ve funneled resources into agencies that seem far more concerned with monitoring mean tweets than protecting critical infrastructure.

This must change. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) needs its funding increased, not cut. In the private sector, where many businesses and individuals seek remote support for technical issues, non-technical administrators are often miscast as psuedo-I.T. managers despite the fact that they couldn’t tell you the difference between SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and MDR (Managed Detection and Response). This puts businesses that handle sensitive data in harm’s way.

Investments in cyber-defenses in both the private and public sector should be encouraged and even incentivized by the Trump administration in an effort to get small business to be proactive rather than reactive. America businesses cannot fail due to phishing email scams that seek to steal sign-in credentials or the plethora of ransomware gangs running amok.

Speaking of national security, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: the U.S. military, and the fact that it needs a rebuild after the botched Afghanistan pullout of the Biden administration. The world watched as the U.S. left behind billions in military equipment, abandoned allies, and handed the Taliban a geopolitical victory they couldn’t have dreamed of. That disgraceful exit was a national security disaster, and now it’s time to repair the damage.

A spending freeze must not mean weakening our armed forces. On the contrary, the defense budget must be fortified to ensure that America remains a formidable global power. Investments in new technology, recruitment, and strategic operations are critical. Let’s make one thing clear: national security isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity.

Here’s the hard truth: many of the people going home with an eight-month parachute were, to put it delicately, accomplishing next to nothing for their reasonable government salary. America is notorious for keeping entire departments afloat that serve no tangible purpose beyond employing people to push papers from one desk to another. The era of “jobs programs disguised as government agencies” is coming to an end, and frankly, it’s long overdue.

So what does this look like in practical terms? Unnecessary agencies and redundant bureaucracies will get the axe. The private sector will be incentivized to take over functions that government has historically mismanaged. Efficiency and accountability will become more than just buzzwords — they will become the law of the land.

At the end of the day, the Trump Spending Freeze isn’t just about stopping reckless spending; it’s about reimagining what America can be. The United States has every domestic advantage in the world: vast natural resources, a resilient workforce, and a culture of innovation that remains unmatched. But we have shackled ourselves with inefficiency, bureaucracy, financial irresponsibility, and a reliance on international patnerships that often work against our interests. It’s time to rip off the bandage, make the necessary cuts, and invest in the things that truly matter: national security, cyber-resilience, and the economic well-being of the American people.

This is not the time for fear. It is the time for bold action. Trump and DOGE have their mandate, and America has its moment. The only question that remains: Will the consolidated power in the so-called “D.C. swamp” allow us to seize it?

Julio Rivera is a business and political strategist, cybersecurity researcher, founder of ItFunk.Org, and a political commentator and columnist. His writing, which is focused on cybersecurity and politics, is regularly published by many of the largest news organizations in the world.

Image via Pexels.