In Pacific Palisades, Trump goes 'scorched earth' on the idiots running California

Gavin Newsom was mad. President Trump was coming for a visit to his disaster-ravaged state Friday and he wasn't invited.

He vowed to meet Trump at the airport whether he was invited or not, and would follow him around wherever he went.

Trump took care of that toddler-y tantrum like this:

Here’s Gavin Newsom hugging a so-called right-wing-extremist-fascist-white-supremacist-Nazi. How will California Democrats ever forgive Gavin? By the way, these are all the names California Trump supporters are called on a regular basis here by Newsom’s minions. pic.twitter.com/016oGu7JbD — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) January 25, 2025

Yes, indeed, Literally Hitler -- gave Newsom his hug to stop all the bawling.

According to KTLA:

President Donald Trump visited Los Angeles on Friday afternoon to tour the devastation left by several deadly wildfires that broke out earlier this month, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom was the first to welcome him. Air Force One touched down at LAX around 2:55 p.m. with a delegation that included First Lady Melania Trump. The president and the governor met on the tarmac and exchanged a friendly handshake before addressing the assembled media together.

Susan Crabtree at RealClearPolitics had some observations as to what this was really about:

Newsom is trying to shift the spotlight away from the myriad state and local failures and onto efforts he’s made over the last two weeks to protect Californians who’ve lost their homes from price-gouging rents, while also vowing to expedite the rebuilding process by removing the normal bureaucratic and costly environmental hurdles the state normally imposes. But Trump has issued blistering criticism of California’s government’s mismanagement and decades of water and environmental policies that have failed to help mitigate the impact of these deadly and destructive infernos when they hit.

Trump and Newsom met and Trump issued conditions for aid to California, such as water transfer from the water-rich north to ensure firefighting capability in the parched south, and voter ID requirements, to ensure that voters could elect officials with responsible policies and not see their votes cancelled out by illegals who would vote for whoever their political masters told them to. Yes, election fraud matters, and this conditioning could ensure that elections don't end up creating the conditions seen now that burned Pacific Palisades and Altadena almost to the ground.

Then Trump took the same kind of message to Los Angeles's city government, actually advocating for the locals like a good lawyer, who have been stopped at every turn from even visiting their own properties, as well as prevented from clearing fire rubble from their properties based on greenie concerns.

According to left-wing Bloomberg (which injected a lot of its own editorial drivel into its news report):

At an event in Pacific Palisades, a Los Angeles neighborhood hard hit by the historic blazes, Trump on Friday reiterated unfounded claims that the state’s water policies, including measures to protect an endangered fish species, have limited the flow of water to southern California and hampered efforts to fight the fires. “We’re also surging federal resources and assistance to the state, and California must adopt the common sense policies to prevent fires, and we all know that,” the president said. Trump also criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, sitting next to him, on the pace of recovery, which has been hampered by ongoing blazes and burnt-out electric and hybrid vehicles requiring specialized removal. “We’re going to waive, just about essentially waive, all federal permits” to hasten rebuilding, Trump said. He also tasked his close ally Ric Grenell to help with the recovery efforts. Bass countered that “we’re doing everything we can to expedite everything.” She and California Governor Gavin Newsom have already waived some environmental construction mandates to fast-track rebuilding.

The videos are here, revealing for all to see just how incompetence there is in woke blue Los Angeles:

ONLY President Trump can go into a deep blue area that voted 70% for Kamala, and channel the energy of pissed off, disaffected, red-pilled liberal residents to publicly flog a roundtable of worthless Democrat politicians.



This is his art.pic.twitter.com/Y3C3GOjwDI — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) January 25, 2025

after Karen Bass tells Trump that reconstruction will start after hazardous waste is removed, Trump says, "what's hazardous waste? I mean, you're gonna have to define that. We're gonna through a whole series of questions on determining what's hazardous waste? I just think you… pic.twitter.com/EZ7pZd4DPn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 25, 2025

Karen Bass: I’ve done everything to expedite the rebuilding of LA



Trump: I heard 18 months to clear debris



Karen Bass: No no no no no



Trump: That’s what they’re telling me



Karen Bass: No way & you can hold me to that



Public Works Director: Debris removal will take 18 months pic.twitter.com/GtJmnvCW2n — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 25, 2025

"If individuals want to clean out their property, they can." Karen Bass.

Resident in the crowd, "We can't get to our house" (because the Mayor's evacuation orders are still in place).

Bass, "....But you will be able to go back.... soon."

Get this completely inept @MayorOfLA out… https://t.co/0BHhH9yVk3 — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 25, 2025

Others exposed their hypocrisy in the wake of the Trump visit -- patronizing official statements aren't good enough anymore:

"If individuals want to clean out their property, they can." Karen Bass.

Resident in the crowd, "We can't get to our house" (because the Mayor's evacuation orders are still in place).

Bass, "....But you will be able to go back.... soon."

Get this completely inept @MayorOfLA out… https://t.co/0BHhH9yVk3 — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 25, 2025

Breitbart editor Joel Pollak, who lives in Pacific Palisades and whose home property was damaged in the fire, offered some clear knowledge of conditions and some constructive suggestions:

WATCH: Breitbart reporter Joel Pollak shares with President Trump how he heroically battled the wildfire at his home in Pacific Palisades, he exposes the problems that led to the LA fires, and he requests that a Special Master would be appointed to watch the money so that the… pic.twitter.com/CtY2VfPvSf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 25, 2025

Trump clearly demonstrated knowledge of the rebuilding process and empathized with the residents' desperate need to rebuild. Officials were called out and their explanations were declared not good enough.

And not surprisingly, Trump, appointing Ric Grenell to troubleshoot, got results:

Thank you, President Trump.



Text from Friend:

“Ric: Our neighborhood is ready to start the debris removal. We have 11 of 87 homes in a gated community in the Palisades Highlands (Palisades Country Estates) and want to clear the properties pursuant to last night‘s press… — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 25, 2025

Prior to that, they were told by officials it would take 18 months to clear the rubble. Even victims of Florida's Hurricane Andrew with all their bureaucratic delays at the time took a year, but best these Los Angeles guys could do was 18 months, a testimony to their massive bureaucratic failure.

There were some signs of bending in this direction, too, which surprised me, even if it isn't good enough:

Straight from the Secretary of State website. “MAY” have to show a form of identification. https://t.co/diLyL2aocL pic.twitter.com/g5hWN84yRT — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) January 25, 2025

Why they would resist this is absurd, of course, except if they were cheating -- which everyone thinks they were. Now they seem to be interested in proving they aren't cheating, which represents a step forward.

But there's plenty to do, and Ric is still hammering them:

. @MayorOfLA - the national guard and the police are still not allowing people to their homes this morning.



Why?



Let. Them. In. @realDonaldTrump — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 25, 2025

It's the dumpster fire of their vanities:

I told @kathrynbarger tonight that the County should haul in dumpsters immediately.



The people who lost their homes want to start the cleanup now.



Who has large dumpsters available? https://t.co/B7raBpBOG1 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 25, 2025

The poor, battered residents (who have a lot of Republicans among them, even pre-fire) were so grateful even the Los Angeles Times had to report it:

This Pacific Palisades resident lost his home to fire. He hopes Trump can help him rebuild https://t.co/ZInqvM8Vv6 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 25, 2025

And others could only conclude that Trump won:

If you did not watch the Trump roundtable in California, go watch the full thing. It is totally mesmerizing. Namely because we have the highest, most "distant" federal official sounding like he lives among the people more than Los Angeles' own mayor. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2025

Trump arguing with LA officials about delays in clearing/rebuilding says “a week is a long time the way I look at it,” and that is such a wildly different expectation than government has and I’m glad he’s out there pushing. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 25, 2025

Trump will be back too. If Bass and Newsom pick a fight, he will be back more often. He might get an RV and park in front of burnouts and discuss progress with the former residents. — Dog Playing Piano (@DogPlayingPiano) January 25, 2025

With a performance like this -- stellar in every regard -- meeting the locals, listening to them, talking back to incompetent officials trying to gaslight, not taking their answers -- I'm starting to believe that Los Angeles might really turn red in the next election cycle. If Trump can bring results, the scorched earth is ground prepared.

Image: X video screen shot