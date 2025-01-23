The porno industry crawls out from under its rock and claims protecting kids from their 'product' will harm them
Pornography is still around, harming our kids, and as an unscrupulous business, it fights for its interests by fair means or foul.
This Yahoo! News article says that requiring age verification to observe pornography will do more harm than good for minors.
Are platforms like Pornhub against these age verification laws because it impacts their profits or because it risks the privacy and protection of their users?
Such laws, which have been passed in a total of 19 states since 2023, are intended to protect minors from a variety of harmful effects that, studies have found, online pornography can have on underage viewers, including increased misogyny, sexual aggression, mental health issues and unsafe sex. But critics argue that the laws threaten to undermine the rights of adults who use these sites.
The Free Speech Coalition, the nonprofit behind the lawsuit challenging the Texas law, argued before the Supreme Court on Jan. 15 that the law does little to protect minors while violating U.S. law that categorizes adult content as protected speech under the First Amendment and posing a serious threat to users’ privacy.
The United States has all sorts of laws and rules that prevent the young from doing things. We can't smoke, drink, take medication, drive, vote, sign contracts, get married, have sex, go to X-rated movies, among other things until we reach a certain age. And not one of those restrictions blocks the rights of adults.
But somehow, not seeing porn should be an exception?
Of course, the media and other Democrats have also falsely claimed that it is banning books to block little children from seeing sexually explicit books at schools. It is clearly not a ban. No one is preventing adults from seeing those books. Calling it a ban was intentionally meant to mislead the public to vote for Democrats.
It is common sense to block pornography and sexually explicit books from children. It does not violate any adult's rights.
Sadly, a majority of the media and other Democrats lack common sense.