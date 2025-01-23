The porno industry crawls out from under its rock and claims protecting kids from their 'product' will harm them

Pornography is still around, harming our kids, and as an unscrupulous business, it fights for its interests by fair means or foul.

This Yahoo! News article says that requiring age verification to observe pornography will do more harm than good for minors.

Are platforms like Pornhub against these age verification laws because it impacts their profits or because it risks the privacy and protection of their users? Such laws, which have been passed in a total of 19 states since 2023, are intended to protect minors from a variety of harmful effects that, studies have found, online pornography can have on underage viewers, including increased misogyny, sexual aggression, mental health issues and unsafe sex. But critics argue that the laws threaten to undermine the rights of adults who use these sites. The Free Speech Coalition, the nonprofit behind the lawsuit challenging the Texas law, argued before the Supreme Court on Jan. 15 that the law does little to protect minors while violating U.S. law that categorizes adult content as protected speech under the First Amendment and posing a serious threat to users’ privacy.

That makes no sense and the article actually gives no evidence that the laws would harm minors.

What the article says is that these laws or rules might harm adults by keeping them from seeing the pornography.

That is amazing.

How would blocking minors from seeing porn harm adults or violate their privacy?

It is a joke to think the internet cares about anyone's privacy. No matter what site I go to, Google and other sites know and chase me around with ads.

When I was young, we were blocked sensibly from buying Penthouse, Playboy, or any other pornographic material. I, like many boys, got some excitement from looking at certain pages in the Sears catalogue.