The Israeli hostage releases remind us that the ‘Gaza famine’ was fake

Now that a few of the Israeli hostages are home, we’re beginning to hear details about their lives in captivity. One specific detail really caught my eye, which is that the women experienced kwashiorkor, a sign of severe malnutrition that sees its victims retain fluids to the point at which their stomachs look explosively large. Aside from showing how terribly the hostages suffered, it’s a reminder that the claim that there was a famine in Gaza was a hoax because, unbelievably, none of the published images showed people suffering from kwashiorkor.

Throughout the war in Gaza, Israel flooded the region with food—or at least it tried to, although UN inefficiency and Hamas theft did slow the food getting to Gaza residents. As an aside, this is the only time in the history of the world that, during a hot war, one side kept the other side supplied with life’s necessities. At this point, it’s hard to tell if Israel is the world’s most moral country or its most stupid.

Image: Israeli hostages parading before Hamas. X screen grab.

Despite Israel’s efforts, the propagandists made sure to tell the world that Gaza was starving because Israel had dared attack Hamas, a military organization deliberately embedded throughout civilian populations as the ultimate defense.

We had videos showing plump, allegedly starving babies, only for it to be obvious that the videos are AI hoaxes--which you can tell by watching their hands and feet:

The forced famine has started in Gaza.



Triplets cry due to the absolute absence of food. pic.twitter.com/UTLiQLmsRJ — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) June 22, 2024

An X site, GAZAWOOD – the PALLYWOOD saga, exposed many less obvious lies, such as children who are actually suffering from the disabilities of inbreeding or footage that was taken in other parts of the world, such as Syria, Afghanistan, or Africa. Here are just a handful of tweets showing how GAZAWOOD exposed the famine hoaxes:

📢"A starving child from Gaza whose family was murdered, fled on foot for 4 days until he reached Rafah!"

Sounds so viral (and it really is in pro-Palestinian pages).

But this is also a pro-Palestinian lie.

This is a boy from Afghanistan, and in the unedited version we have… pic.twitter.com/lTjbT5IDQF — GAZAWOOD - the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) April 7, 2024

With all due respect to the man, he doesn't look like he's starving at all pic.twitter.com/0A2lgCy02S — GAZAWOOD - the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) December 5, 2024

Surely everyone has seen the picture of "the starving boy from Gaza", and most probably already know that it is #Pallywood.

But that doesn't mean that because it's already known I won't post it so that everyone will continue to remember that we're still waiting for a picture of a… pic.twitter.com/qFhvBvvEm3 — GAZAWOOD - the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) March 17, 2024

Are they really short on food over there? pic.twitter.com/cHaAzLmtxq — GAZAWOOD - the PALLYWOOD saga (@GAZAWOOD1) September 9, 2024

Notably, the propaganda focuses solely on children. Many have noticed that Gaza’s residents were not showing any of the physical signs of famine. Indeed, they looked...fat:

1. Famine stricken people during the Madras famine of 1877 in Bangalore, India.



2. The starving people of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/jOQqDLF0kc — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) January 22, 2025 Reminder that we've been told for 15 months there is a famine in Gaza. Meanwhile every video I see today is full of people who need to diet.



pic.twitter.com/IP9E7WezJb — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) January 19, 2025

The fat adults versus the allegedly starving children means that all the children’s images are fake or the adults were eating all the food (or maybe eating the children!).

I’m not saying that war is a picnic or that the people in Gaza were living the high life. I am saying, though, that with Israel, the UN, and other countries sending food, famine wasn’t the problem.

Well, that’s not quite correct. It was a problem among one group of people—the hostages. That was already obvious with previously recovered hostages, such as Farhan Al-Qadi, who even CNN conceded was malnourished.

With the latest round of hostage recoveries, we’re getting an insight into just how malnourished they were, among other forms of abuse:

New details about the captivity of the female IDF soldiers, especially, Daniella Gilboa, were revealed on Sunday by Etty Schwartz, Daniella’s great aunt. Speaking with Kan News, she said “She (Daniella’s mother) can’t say much and I can’t say much either. She also didn’t tell me a lot. She said that at times they only ate one or two pitas a day, until their stomachs swelled.” “Sometimes there was food and they would cook and prepare food,” she added. According to other reports, some of the female soldiers were forced to cook food for their captors but forbidden from tasting any of it. At least one female soldier was held alone in a dark tunnel for an extended period of time with almost no food.

The telling detail in that report is this sentence: “She said that at times they only ate one or two pitas a day, until their stomachs swelled.”

What the aunt is describing is kwashiorkor, which occurs when people have severe protein deficits, causing them to have extreme edema and liver enlargement. It can be paired with, or precede, marasmus, which is the general appearance of starvation, as everything wastes away. We’ve all seen pictures of both. Certainly, the myriad famines in Africa have yielded such heartbreaking photos:

Public domain.

So, yes, there was a famine in Gaza, but it wasn’t among the Gazans, for despite searching, I haven't found a single photo showing this most telling sign of famine. Instead, the famine was among the hostages whose medical needs went unaddressed, who were kept in inhumane circumstances, and who were systematically starved. I’m now waiting for the UN to speak up.

