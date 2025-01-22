The inane 'magical realism' spewing from our universities must be stopped

According to campusreform.org, the University of Louisville recently hosted a lecture titled “Swamp Tales, Trans Ghosts, and Nonbinary Magical Realism.”

The presentation was apparently part of the Kentucky school’s “Global Humanities Lecture Series.”

The event description stated:

As a nonbinary space that is neither land nor water but both, the swamp serves as the material grounds—as the ‘terra infirma’—for a series of considerations about transformation and difference.

Alrighty then. “Nonbinary Magical Realism” sounds to me like what progressives use to view the world. Or perhaps Nonbinary Magical Surrealism would be more accurate.

Regular people around the world need to toss out the pointy-headed elites that rule over them -- and are starting to do so with regularity.

These elites were typically ‘educated’ at wildly progressive and ‘woke’ institutions like the University of Louisville and now see their ‘swamps’ as moats around the ivory towers in which they live, protecting them from the rabble.

Our elite, globalist rulers refuse to be transparent and honest. They disdain common sense—and those over which they rule.

President Trump is attempting to drain The Swamp that is Washington, D.C.

Here’s hoping we soon see much “transformation and difference.”

It seems like many Italians, Germans, and Frenchmen have seen the light, as well. Maybe even the British will someday.

We don’t need Nonbinary Magical Realism. (“Magical Realism” is an oxymoron.) We need effective policies that help real people in the real world. Some policies clearly do so. Others clearly do not. If that’s too ‘binary’ for those on their high horses, so be it.

Image: Thierry Ehrmann, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed