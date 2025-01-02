So Israel has been delivering aid all along and the U.N. hasn't distributed it

For weeks, we've been hearing news reports and public statements about starving babies in Gaza.

60 Minutes did a long, breathy, segment this past weekend, interviewing clean and showered Gazans supposedly on the edge of death, speaking in perfect English, with no questions asked about whether they danced on Oct. 7.

The pope made a lot of furious appeals for Gaza, too, always speaking of the children and throwing a few darts at Israel, which is trying to defend itself from monstrous terrorists, and not the terrorists who have embedded themselves behind the civilians in these misery zones.

The UNRWA, which is the U.N. agency responsible for distributing aid, has been making dire forecasts while fending off scandal stories about their own staffers actually being the terrorists.

It's hard to pay much heed to just on those merits, but here's something that looks worse:

This is all the aid Israel has let into Gaza that’s STILL waiting for UN to collection.



It’s 800 trucks’ worth. The unloading site is bursting.



The only limit on the amount of aid entering Gaza is the logistical capacity of UN agencies to distribute it. pic.twitter.com/Fi5LrgQ2St — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) January 2, 2025

So the Israelis have been delivering aid all along and the UNRWA has been allowing it to sit around in piles like these seen in these Israeli government pictures.

Sure, there are undoubtedly transport problems, given Hamas's willingness to hijack aid trucks for its own use, as well as let other gangs do the same as the region's rulers.

But there's no pressure from UNRWA to let the aid trucks, through, let alone just try to deliver it.

That they aren't delivering it suggests yet another wretched Hamas effort to discredit Israel, particularly with all the negative stories about starving babies going around.

We saw this last year, and it turns out no one was starving. Hamas was hogging the aid to itself and locals were able to scrounge what they could, and yes, some did better than others, but there was no mass starvation as the chicken littles warned.

How this would be any different is a mystery to me. Hamas and its ally joined at the hip, UNRWA, are responsible for that aid not being delivered, and nobody is holding them up to the scorn they deserve. They have the aid, they just don't have the decency to hand it out -- they'd rather have stories out about starving babies than actually give the babies the food. As for whether anyone is starving, we need better proof than a 60 Minutes report that is clearly staged propaganda. We do know, however, from this photo that Israel delivered the goods.

Image: X screen shot // Israeli government, fair use