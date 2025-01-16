RMG Research: Federal bureaucrats who identify as Democrats plan to ‘resist’ Trump en masse

Can we consider this an insurrection? Perhaps election subversion? Maybe an attempt to undermine our “democracy”? (Yes, I know we’re a republic, but since we did just deliver Trump a majority of the nation’s votes, “democracy” conveniently, for argument’s sake, applies.)

It’s not like we need any more examples of how evil, corrupt, and lawless those on the left are, but here it is anyway: According to the results of a recent survey conducted by RMG Research, 73% of federal bureaucrats who identify as Democrats plan to “resist” Trump and his directives, and around 64% plan to directly defy his policies if they disagree with them. Here’s the story, from a report on the by Tyler O’Neil at The Daily Signal:

While the vast majority of government employees who identify as Republicans plan to support the administration (89% ‘somewhat support’ or ‘strongly support’), almost three quarters of Democrat bureaucrats plan to resist (73% ‘somewhat resist’ or ‘strongly resist’). More than half of Republican managers (52%) said they would ‘strongly support’ the administration, while 40% of Democrats said they will ‘strongly resist’ it. [snip] The survey also asked Federal Government Managers what they would do if Trump gave them a lawful order that they considered to be bad policy. Only 17% of Democratic managers who voted for Harris would follow Trump’s order. Three times as many (64%) said they would ignore the order and do what they thought was best.

Was this poll anonymous? Hopefully not—we need to know exactly where DOGE can kick off its slash-and-burn efficiency tour. Better yet, bring in Trump himself so he can hit them with the “you’re fired” line.

These federal employees are in the civil service sector, taking taxpayer dollars, and they are declaring their intention to work against the very people they’re supposed to serve… is this treason?

Does this mean my tax bill will be reduced by (at least) 73%? Why should we be paying for government employees using work hours to do the exact opposite of what we want them to do? We’re their boss, and they’re certainly not giving us an honest day’s work—why should they find themselves gainfully employed on our dime? Just because the private sector won’t have you doesn’t mean you’re entitled to a job.

Walter E. Williams famously said, “I prefer a thief to a Congressman. A thief will take your money and be on his way, but a Congressman will stand there and bore you with the reasons why he took it.” Well, I think I prefer a Congressman (and that’s saying something!) to a federal bureaucrat who will steal your money, bore you with why he’s entitled to it, and actively and intentionally work against your best interest and what he’s been hired to do.

Image generated by AI.