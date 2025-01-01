Pennsylvania Amish build a dozen homes for hurricane victims in just two days, outpacing Newsom’s promise from almost two years ago

A stark difference between the public and private sectors:

In March of 2023 Gavin Newsom promised to deliver 1200 tiny homes at a cost of 625,000 taxpayer dollars apiece. To date, not a single tiny home has been delivered.



By comparison, the Amish just built 12 tiny homes in less than 48 hours at a cost of $25,000 apiece. pic.twitter.com/KAWvPASbdi — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 31, 2024

As the tweet’s author Kevin Dalton writes, Gavin Newsom announced a “tiny home” project in March of 2023, which was to be completed in a matter of “months” and not “years” — but as you also read, not a single home has actually been built. In May of this year, which was over a year past the initial announcement, we received an update:

Plans change on Newsom’s tiny home promise In March 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom told a crowd assembled at Cal Expo in Sacramento that the state would help local governments address the homelessness crisis. He announced that the California National Guard would deliver 1,200 tiny homes to four jurisdictions: Sacramento would receive 350 homes, Los Angeles would get 500, San Jose would receive 200 and San Diego County would get 150. [snip] Then … crickets. In October, the city announced it had identified a site for half of the tiny homes in Sacramento, an empty lot next to a never-occupied strip mall on Stockton Boulevard in South Sacramento.

Construction crews broke ground on the Sacramento location in March of 2024, and the homes were then projected to be completed in the fall of 2024… but today is the first day of 2025—like Dalton said, “not a single home” has been delivered. Where did all that money go? Back into the bureaucratic and political ether I’m sure.

Now, compare that to the image on the right-hand side of the tweet, which features a story about a bunch of Pennsylvania Amish who built a dozen tiny homes for those who lost everything during Hurricane Helene in a span of two days…and, for a fraction of the cost that Newsom budgeted. Here’s this, from a report out of Boone, North Carolina:

Luc Henry has done construction for many years. In college, he and a classmate started their own construction company. Years later, it's still his passion. [snip] He is helping to build 12 tiny homes located in the parking lot of Cornerstone Summit Church. Henry says when he saw the homes being built, he had to come by and find out who was doing it. ‘I was talking to Aaron, the name of the Amish gentleman leading the crew, and Aaron explained to me they are here building temporary housing units for people displaced by Helene. However, they had to leave at the end of the day,’ Henry said. He says there were about 50 men building 12 homes in two days, and they got them about 90% done. ‘They erected everything from the outside in, framed out the walls, framed out the roof, ran the electric,’ Henry said. Henry said it all started with a man who came to the area from Pennsylvania and saw the damage. That man went to his local Amish community and asked for help. He then raised the money to both get them here and build the sheds. ‘Found a local shed company to modify the plans to make them habitable with insulation, outlets, light fixtures,’ Henry said.

For context, Newsom’s project of 1,200 homes at $625,000 a piece amounts to a whopping $750 million—but the Amish built their tiny homes for $25,000 each. That means that for every one home that Newsom builds, assuming he actually gets them constructed and at- or below-budget (quite a naive assumption), the Amish could build 25 homes for the same cost. Or, for $750 million, the Amish could build 30,000 tiny homes.

The government of California is the very definition of sick joke.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.