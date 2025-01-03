New Orleans suffers the horrific last-hour wages of Biden’s FBI, Defense, and DHS

The last two days have been pure kabuki theatre for those of here in Lousiana, or call it 'Terrorism 101.'

The FBI has been demonstrably lying — and as one does when lying, changing the tune at every step, and reversing itself at every step; controlling if not blocking any decent investigative reporting at the scenes, ignoring/denying suspected evidentiary links between the car attack on a crowd in New Orleans, that left 15 dead, and the car attack on Trump Tower in Las Vegas, which produced injuries, but no deaths, given that police say the driver of the car was dead before the explosion.

New Orleans, Louisiana (NOLA) is one of America’s earliest and strongest and historically integrated metropolitan areas.. With a multi-racial and muti-ethnic and multi-cultural past, heavily influenced by France, Vietnam, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Africa and all of the sea-going nations of the past four centuries, New Orleans is as strong as its remarkably peaceful, humorous and faithful citizens.

Is the federal government itself encouraging and abetting terrorism by its, at best, clumsy reactions and retractions in explaining these events to U.S. citizens?

Biden’s outrageously limpid responses to the attacks this week, followed up by his staff’s equally halfhearted revisions, tell their own stories. After all, he’s vacating.

The coincident domestic military postings between the figurative terrorists in both incidents also is screamingly suspicious.

Imagine -- they’re calling that coincidence. Off the bat?

Why we should worry: Biden’s Department of Defense is, by the numbers and for the length of this administration, in the business of military downsizing and DEI upsizing.

Has Biden’s military not also been grooming its own recruits, e.g., via COVID hysteria and vaccine mandates; via transgender, gay, and female recruiting goals and over-the-top DEI benefits? Have they not introduced a propensity (and possibly support) for domestic, radical Islamic terrorism into their own ranks? Don’t we know they already had, starting with Obama? (See: Fort Hood.)

The only people who really ‘get’ New Orleans are its citizens and those in neighboring southeast Louisiana.

Here in St. Tammany Parish, across the Lake, we are multiracial/cultural and have been in harmony for generations.

Working families on the South and North shores of Lake Pontchartrain rely on City of New Orleans events for our annual household budgets and family business income.

Tourism is the lifeblood of NOLA. Terrorism kills tourism.

The outgoing Democrats’ weak if not treasonous posture towards radical Islamic terrorism is ripping, as well, at the red border states’ economies — you won’t hear about that from the FBI, or from Homeland Security’s Alejandro Mayorkas when he shills about the fine borders -- south and north.

The Republican governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, had to pull the state police into NOLA during the past year because of NOLA’s famously abject Democrat mayor.

Her anti-cop public stances and DEI hiring ideology had brought down the City’s police force, along with other basic civic and environmental services — think trash and water.

Because of its proximity to the Texas/Mexico border, NOLA has been and is an obvious target for ISIS.

It is laughable, as U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnon of Louisiana spoke out this week, to think that the Biden administration — pointedly its FBI, was/is unaware of ISIS activity in NOLA and coming across the border into Texas.

Louisiana’s U.S. Senator John Kennedy also spoke out this week of his incredulity at the current vetted statements on the NOLA terror rampage on New Year’s Day. He’s promised to get the facts to the American people.

He will have to wait a while on that, because Biden is still calling the shots on the terrorist reportage. Or someone ‘for’ Biden is making the calls.

The outgoing — thank God! -- U.S. president has been coddling ISIS, and effectively giving the nod and wink to Islamic terrorism internationally.

We need look no further than Biden’s scandalous, abrupt. and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan which along with his open border has thus empowered ISIS to send its terrorists here.

Biden’s acute preferences for terrorism over democratic ideals is intimately and irrevocably confirmed by his own intentional, on-going and outrageously personal self-interest in a slew of matters, domestic and international. I won’t list them again.

This is the real outrage about New Orleans this week: ‘Biden’ knew ISIS was here.

They have known, for years, that ISIS was coming over the southern border and setting up shop in red states. Yes, for years. The New York Times, for God’s sake, interviewed one of the stipulated terrorists years ago. Who told the Times about him?

Do we trust them now?

This terror chaos began with Day One, Biden, and his stooges in the FBI (among a federal leadership cast of thousands) — who have also lied extravagantly about Jan. 6, 2021.

Joe Biden is pinning a medal on Liz Cheney, ringleader of the Jan. 6 lies within the week.

Where is the proof about, and source of, these sudden outbreaks of drones and terror acts, all pre-inauguration?

Four words: Do Not Trust Them. Seven words: We Still Have Seventeen Days To Go.

Finally, see here:

“The Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans is hosting an interfaith prayer service at its St Louis Cathedral in new Orleans, in three days. The Service, fyi, will be livestreamed at https://nolacatholic.org/ :

“Interfaith Prayer Service

Monday, January 6 at 6 PM at St. Louis Cathedral



We will come together as people of faith to pray for those who lost their lives, the survivors, and their families as well as for peace and unity in our community. Let us all join in prayer for our community today and every day as we work to build a culture that respects the life and dignity of all people.”



