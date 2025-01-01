« Susie Wiles demands social media silence from Trump nominees ahead of their Senate confirmations
January 1, 2025

Music star says she won’t write songs for those with lighter skin colors

By Eric Utter

What’s dividing us and poisoning our culture?

Oh, I don’t know, possibly something like this: Singer/songwriter “Muni Long” recently posted a video clip on Instagram in which she adamantly touted her refusal to write songs for “non-melanated” artists.

The “artist,” whose real name is Priscilla Renea Hamilton, stated that a high-ranking executive at Atlantic Records suggested that she write soul music for non-black performers. Long ranted: “Me to the president of Atlantic asking me to write ‘soulful’ songs for non-melanated artists. ‘F**k no! And imma stand on that!’” Sadly, though I couldn’t pick her out in a crowd of two, Long is apparently a Grammy-winning star.

If Long doesn’t want to write songs for non-blacks, she should understand if the non-melanated don’t want to attend her shows. And if Caucasians don’t want to work for her. Or wait on her in restaurants. Etc., etc., etc. What if the non-melanated don’t wish to sing for a black audience? Or Asians don’t want to cook for Native Americans? Or Capricorns don’t want to cut the hair of a Mexican? Or Catholics don’t wish to operate on a gay person? Or vice-versa? What if a comic doesn’t want to tell jokes to an audience of darker-skinned people? What if a grocer refuses to sell food to someone/anyone because of their skin color?” What if …well, you get the idea. Unbridled diversity is a recipe for strife in the best of cases. When race and sexual/gender identity are as relentlessly and needlessly emphasized as they are in a nation as diverse as modern-day America, that nation can be essentially destroyed in no time flat.

Are identity politics and intersectionality good ideas? 

“Bleep no! And imma stand on that!”

