More veiled threats against those asking the government what it really knew about the migrant rape gangs

The British government, with help from the BBC, is seeking to silence Elon Musk and obviously others, from telling the truth about the horrific rapes of children by Muslim migrants, because telling the truth would amount to racism and Islamophobia. From RedState:

BBC Panel Hints That the US-British Relationship Will Suffer Unless Elon Musk Shuts Up About Rape Gangs What has happened over the last few days has been nothing short of extraordinary. Tech mogul Elon Musk has engaged in a vocal critique of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Britain's Labour Government (see British Conservatives Have Worst Election in 190 Years; Labor's Keir Starmer Is the New Prime Minister – RedState) over its incredibly ham-handed handling of substantiated reports that rape gangs victimized tens of thousands of British girls for years and the gangs were protected by police and local authorities because of fear of ethnic turmoil; see Rotherham and the failure of multiculturalism – RedState, Silencing The Other – RedState A series of utter[ly] horrific revelations we learned of young girls being returned to their rapists by police and of fathers being arrested for trying to rescue their daughters.

It is a shame so many care so little about victims in Britain or the U.S. How does George Soros get a Medal of Freedom award when he works so hard to let dangerous criminals roam the streets?

It’s just another example of the media, politicians, and others covering up abuses and looking the other way when the truth is inconvenient to their agenda.

The Catholic church covered up horrendous acts of priests because they didn’t want the public to know.

The media and others worked very hard to block the public from learning that Planned Parenthood committed the horrific act of selling body parts. Instead of caring about the murdered babies, the people who exposed the despicable practice were prosecuted for invasion of privacy.

How many people was ABC trying to protect when its executives blocked the public from seeing a report about the despicable acts of Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein: ABC stopped report ‘amid Palace threats’ Leaked footage shows a US TV anchor complaining that editors ‘quashed’ a story about paedophile Jeffrey Epstein due to pressure from the Royal Family. ABC’s Amy Robach is seen in the clip griping that her interview with an alleged victim of Epstein and Prince Andrew never made it to air. ‘The Palace found out and threatened us a million different ways,’ she says.

The Justice Department also didn’t care much. They certainly didn’t care about all the girls that were harmed by Epstein and others.

How many supposed journalists and other Democrats didn’t care and covered up for Bill and Hillary for decades no matter how many women they physically and mentally abused and sought to destroy while they pretended they were great people and cared about women?

The media and others clearly knew about P. Diddy for decades, just like they knew about Epstein, and hid the truth from the public. Who are they protecting?

The media, Justice Department and others have known about the corruption of Joe Biden yet they intentionally hid the truth from the public in 2020 in order to interfere in the election. It is no wonder that there is so much political corruption and that the public doesn't trust the media or the Justice system when you have these intentional cover ups.

How many people knew about (including the FBI) the U.S. gymnastics scandal and looked the other way? From Wikipedia:

The USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal relates to the sexual abuse of hundreds of gymnasts—primarily minors—over two decades in the United States, starting in the 1990s. It is considered the largest sexual abuse scandal in sports history.

The media participated in the lie that the Wuhan lab as the source of COVID was a disproven conspiracy to protect Fauci, the NIH, and CDC, all to hide their participation. How many people died, or might die in the future, because the media and others were not interested in the truth?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.