More garbage from the experts, speaking of terrorism

After the current terrorist attack in New Orleans, NBC has come up with a report from so-called experts blaming the right wing extremists for most attacks in the U.S. This NBC News article is meant to divert blame from the FBI and others for failing to block true terrorists while spending their time targeting Trump supporters.

According to the federal government, the main terror threat to the U.S. now is lone actors inspired by extremism ideology. Those ideologies range widely. The majority of attackers are on the far right, as in the 2022 Buffalo supermarket shooting. But sometimes, as in the New Orleans attack, the driving ideology is radical Islamism. Occasionally, it’s far-left or anti-Trump, as in the 2017 attack on Republican members of Congress and staffers at a baseball practice outside Washington and the apparent assassination attempt of Trump in Florida last year, or at other times a mix of ideologies, what FBI Director Christopher Wray has called “salad bar extremism.”

According to the article, 564 attacks since 2002 in the U.S have been by the far right, 125 have been Islam, and only 47 have been the far left.

First, I would love to see what the definition of far right is because in the past we have seen Tea party members who wanted less taxes and smaller government compared to domestic terrorists.

We have seen Trump supporters compared to Hitler and terrorists.

We have seen parents at school board meetings who complained about COVID restrictions called domestic terrorists.

People who peacefully protest at Planned Parenthood clinics are treated like terrorists.

People who correctly believe that men shouldn't be in women's locker rooms are called right wing extremists.

And Catholics were also targeted.

Second, The article doesn't list any specific attacks by right wing terrorists so I would love to see a large sample of what they describe as right wing attacks.

I would call the people who have been targeting Jews and supporting Hamas as left wing terrorists but these experts probably don't.

I would bet the experts didn't include all the destruction of towns, deaths, and injuries caused by BLM and Antifa as left-wing terrorist attacks even though they should.

I bet they are not counting all the attacks on churches and crisis pregnancy centers by left wing extremists as terrorist attacks but they should.

How about all the left-wing gangs coming across the border, some in explicitly far-left-organized "caravans" and terrorising towns? I bet those aren't included.

What about all the left-wing extremists who are trying to destroy reasonably priced energy? The ones Vladimir Putin has said he's bankrolling? Or the ones who are trashing art galleries? I bet the experts don't consider them to be dangerous left-wing extremists.

I bet these experts don't worry about all the far left people from China and elsewhere who are illegally invading our country as dangerous even though they clearly are.

My intelligent guess is most of the experts conducting this research are far left themselves and they consider far left protests and attacks to be reasonable.

Maybe New Orleans,, the FBI, DHS, and other Democrat-run organizations would be more successful at protecting the public if they were focused on actual risk instead of focusing on DEI, climate change, and destroying their political opponents.

