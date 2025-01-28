Mexico and other Latin American states fall into line behind Trump, nobody wanting to be the next Petro

In Latin America, word is out.

Suddenly we are seeing a lot of them willingly cooperate with President Trump on the acceptance of repatriation flights for their own nationals in the U.S. illegally.

The reason looks pretty obvious: Nobody wants to be the next Petro.

President Trump's thrashing of far-left Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, who initially refused to take repatriation flights he had agreed to earlier, hollering like the pope about 'dignity,' before being forced to quickly reverse course and sing soprano, seems to have sent a message to the rest of Latin America's alien-exporting states, and now they're falling into line with Trump's agenda.

According to Reuters:

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexico has received non-Mexican migrants from the United States in the past week, and Central American nations could also reach similar agreements with the U.S. to accept deportees from other countries, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday. The leftist leader's comments are a reversal from her administration's previous opposition to Mexico receiving migrants from other countries. Sheinbaum said in her daily morning press conference that Mexico had accepted more than 4,000 migrants, of which a "large majority" were Mexican, from the U.S. U.S. President Donald Trump took office last week, promising massive deportations of migrants who were in the U.S. illegally. But in the days since, there has not been a "substantial" increase in deportees received by Mexico, Sheinbaum said. Sheinbaum previously said her administration had not agreed to the restart of the "Remain in Mexico" program by the Trump administration, which would send non-Mexican migrants who had crossed the border between the two countries back to Mexico while they awaited processing by the United States.

Suddenly, she's all in with taking back her country's nationals, and nationals from other countries, which makes sense, given that they walked into the U.S. from Mexico. The Mexicans knew what they were up to when they landed, and during the Biden administration, let them all in, the better to collect 'fees' and send them on their way up north.

Now they're singing a different tune -- and it's interesting to see how Sheinbaum struggles to save face.

Reuters noted that she pointed to Mexico's southern neighbor, Guatemala, which is also accepting repatriation flights.

The U.S. is also in talks with Central American countries on immigration, Sheinbaum said, suggesting they could receive migrants from other nations in the region. "Some countries' constitutions - Guatemala's, for example - say that any Central American must be accepted by Guatemala," Sheinbaum said. "So they're coordinating with the United States, taking into account each country's sovereignty." Guatemalan Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez told journalists later on Monday that he did not rule out his nation becoming a so-called "safe third country" to accept migrants of other nationalities.

Guatemala accepted migrants from other countries during Trump's first administration.

We have yet to hear from far-left Honduran President Xiomara Castro, whose nationals have quite a drug-dealing operation in the San Francisco Bay Area. She was talking like this the other day, threatening to expel U.S. military installations in her country, something even her nutty husband, the cowboy-hatted Hugo Chavez ally Mel Zelaya, declined to do when his locals threw him out of office supposedly in his pajamas in 2009. (He later said he was actually naked when they came for him):

Narco Trafficker Honduran President, Xiomara Castro, Threatens President Trump if he continues to mass deport her own illegal alien citizens



FAFO

She also said she would round up all the other Latin American states to form a unified bloc against Trump over the illegals returns.

Como Presidenta Pro Témpore (PPT) de la Comunidad de Estados Latinoamericanos y Caribeños (CELAC), convoco con carácter urgente a una reunión de presidentes y jefes de Estado; próximo jueves 30 de enero a las 11:00 a.m. (hora de Honduras).

Oh, wait:

"Mi Gobierno ha llamado al Gobierno de Estados Unidos, a iniciar de inmediato un diálogo sobre el tema de migración." - Presidenta de Honduras, Xiomara Castro.

She wants "immediate" dialogue with the U.S. over the repatriation flights.

She may still make trouble, given her bad judgment in a husband, but this looks like another surrender.

They're all doing it.

Trump, remember, absolutely humiliated Petro after he refused to accept two planeloads of Colombian criminals on Sunday (after the paperwork was signed and he agreed to it), first playing pope by claiming he objected to military flights for returnees as affront on migrants' "dignity," then going on a drunken rant on Twitter about black slums in Washington, D.C., whisky, his gastritis, ancient Athens, slavery, racism, Cordoba, Sacco and Vanzetti, and other gibberish, then suddenly backtracking, first by saying he would send his own presidential aircraft to pick them up, and then when President Trump threatened 25% to 50% tariffs, yanked visas for him and his family members, and increased inspections for Colombian goods just in time for Colombia's most important agricultural payday, Valentine's Day, before finally really caving in and ... retweeting Trump's savage press release saying he had agreed to all terms.

This sums up that weekend clown show, ending with Petro backing off with his tail between his legs:

Here's what former FARC narcoterrorist hostage Marc Gonsalves tweeted:

Petro ha aceptado todos los términos de Trump y acaba de retweet su acuerdo. Que cambio tan rapido…

Petro wrote a novel—filled w/ angry references to 🇺🇸 racism & slavery, random admission he has gastritis, paranoid accusation that Trump will have him overthrown—only to retweet Trump's Press Secretary announcing he surrendered *6 hours* later.

Remarkable. It really is our era.



Reaganite 🫡❄️🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@emperoreaganite) January 27, 2025

LMAO Trump made Petro agree to retweet the PressSec



💀💀💀

After that, Trump retweeted this, to drive the message home:

🚨 LMAO! After President Trump threatened Colombia and they instantly folded, Trump posted this

FAFO

What a LEGEND 🤣



FAFO



What a LEGEND 🤣 pic.twitter.com/W05pWnyvc1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 26, 2025

To be sure, Sheinbaum and the others are trying to save face. (Petro couldn't do it if he tried at this point, he's a laughingstock.)

Sheinbaum put out this annoying hectoring, trying to shame the U.S. into keeping the illegals:

NEW: Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum states that Mexican immigrants play a vital role in supporting the U.S. economy.



"The Mexicans there sustain the economy of the United States -- in the countryside, in services, everywhere!" pic.twitter.com/VKBFxlFuAJ — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 27, 2025

Which is baloney -- sending Mexicans back to Mexico can only benefit Mexico's economy ... if she can put them to work, which might require some free market reforms, something that, as a socialist, she wouldn't want to do.

Javier Milei, of Argentina, after all, doesn't have this problem.

I've met people in the shack cities of Tijuana who have told me their stretches as illegals in the states gave them amazing arrays of skills such as truck driving, computer operation, and construction, all of which can only benefit Mexico as remittances cannot.

Remittances are what she has in mind, of course, with this speech, even though the World Bank and IMF state that big remittances tend to underdevelop a country -- breaking up families, making people live in two places at once, and reducing human capital in favor of finance capital.

What's more, her argument is old and tired, we have already been through it before -- with only more problems from migrants as it was accepted as conventional wisdom.

Why would she care about our economy anyway? And why isn't she calling it the shame of Mexico that so many of its nationals don't want to live there on her watch? That's what she ought to be saying. I'll probably write more on this later, but you can see that this kind of talk is a face-saving, not anything to do with facts or Mexico's best interests.

They're all going that way. Petro showed them what happens when a leftist leader messes with Trump. Now, word has gone out and nobody wants to mess with that big touchy gringo up north. Much better to keep his attention away from them, and let only the fools step forward for stomping.

FAFO indeed. It's shaping up as the emerging Trump Doctrine.

Image: X video screen shot