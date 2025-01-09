Maybe California politicians should listen to Trump instead of seeking to Trump-proof the state

Trump has had the common sense for years to tell California that they should clean up the underbrush and save water when they have record rain and snow. Instead of listening to Trump and following his advice, the complicit media and other Democrats mocked him and did nothing.

Now, the people of California are paying the price with devastating fires and a shortage of water:

The Press and Democrats Mocked Trump Over Wildfires, Now the Receipts Loom Large Notably, President-Elect Donald Trump repeatedly called for changes in how flammable brush and the water supply in California are managed. In return, he was mercilessly mocked by the press and Democrat politicians.

Here are some of the things that California Democrats prioritized instead of cleaning up the underbrush and building more reservoirs to hold water:

Worked hard to Trump-proof California from things like drilling and enforcing immigration laws.

Invited in as many illegals as possible.

Galvanized “sanctuary” state and city statuses and refuse to enforce immigration laws.

Made sure to have abortion on demand.

Made sure young children have the ability to mutilate their bodies without parental permission or knowledge.

Spent tens of billions on a bullet train to nowhere. This has been in process for decades and is nowhere near completion—it will never pay for itself.

Issued regulations as fast as they could to take away the choice of what kind of vehicles people can drive to pretend they can control the climate.

Chased businesses and individuals, except for illegals, out of their state with high taxes and massive regulations.

Raised minimum wages to levels that destroyed businesses and jobs.

Destroyed and regulated reasonably priced energy out of existence to pretend they can control the climate.

Overregulated insurance companies so these companies couldn’t afford the risk, so they dropped policies instead.

Many people have lost home insurance in California because in 2023 the politicians and regulators turned down increases to pay for risks:

The scramble to fix California’s home insurance mess failed. Here’s what will happen next In February, State Farm filed for a 28.1% increase, and in April, Allstate and USAA asked for 39.6% and 30.6% hikes, respectively. None have been approved. Earlier this year, Farmers, the second-largest home insurer in the state, requested a 25.5% bump to a subset of its policies covering 1.2 million homeowners, and was approved for a 12.5% increase in August after the rate review process, with consumer advocates intervening to argue down the number. On the cost side, inflation has been driving up the prices of building materials and construction labor for the last 18 months, and the cost of reinsurance, which insurers themselves have to pay to hedge their own risks, surged in late 2022. In just the first three months of 2023, State Farm General Insurance, the subsidiary of the national company that only writes home insurance in California, lost more money on claims than it did in all of 2022, largely due to these rising costs.

Damages also increased substantially because of the inflation caused by disastrous policies of the Biden administration.

But of course, California is laser-focused on what really matters: DEI policies instead of merit-based hiring: “Prepare to Be Shocked: Los Angeles' Fire Chief Is a DEI-Obsessed 'LGBTQ' Woman Who Wasted Millions”.

That certainly discourages qualified people from applying for firefighter and police jobs.

Mayor Bass of Los Angeles won’t even answer questions from the press on anything about the fires, budget cuts, or water shortages: “Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Cut Fire Budget by Nearly $20 Million”.

What will it take for Californians to fire the Democrats who are working so hard to destroy their state?

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.