LA’s deputy mayor for public safety on leave for bomb threat

Apparently, there’s still more to be said about the Los Angeles area fires. Turns out, not only did Democrat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass leave her town after she knew dangerous winds were imminent amidst fire-friendly conditions to attend a wedding party in Ghana, but Brian Williams, the deputy mayor of public safety in Los Angeles who was appointed by Bass, was unavailable during this crisis as well. Why? Because he’s been on administrative leave for nearly a month after being implicated in a bomb threat made against the Los Angeles City Hall. Got it?

FBI agents raided the deputy mayor’s home a few days before Christmas, on suspicion that he had called in a bomb threat to L.A.’s City Hall back in October. Los Angeles police officers opened an investigation into the threat, subsequently handing it off to federal agents because of the suspect’s close connection with their department.

The LAPD released a statement reading: “Our initial investigation revealed that the source of the threat was likely from Brian Williams, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. Due to the Department’s working relationship with Mr. Williams, the investigation was referred to the FBI. The FBI remains the investigating agency.”

The City of Angels’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety (apparently) called in a bomb threat to the City Hall of the very burg he was paid to protect?! While the mayor was partying in Africa? Good God!

This is more than “incompetence.” It is worse than inaction. You wouldn’t think a man charged with keeping a municipality safe would have to be told, “first, do no harm” or “please don’t bomb City Hall!”

Several of us have expressed the opinion here that the elites and authorities currently in power don’t much care for the people they are sworn to serve. Many don’t want to believe this, for it is a tragic and sobering notion. But, as this tragedy has so clearly illustrated, it is nonetheless true.

The rot, the sickness, the depravity must be removed, root and branch. City by city, state by state.

Image: Public domain.