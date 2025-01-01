Joe Biden's final insult: Letting 9/11 terrorist mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed off with a plea deal

Joe Biden is known to be resentful and bitter, not just at being forced out of the presidential race only to see his designated successor lose to Donald Trump. He's been resentful for years, at President Obama making him a figure of fun during his administration, at Obama endorsing his rival in 2015, and at Obama famously telling him in 2019 "you don't have to do this, Joe," all the while, watching Obama remain popular with the left.

Of course he's bitter.

Now he's blowing up things as he prepares to leave office -- selling off border wall materials, launching regulations to ensure that bureaucrats cannot be fired or downsourced, throwing forward as many leftist judges as he can.

His final insult, though -- enacting a plea deal that a court just ruled can't be undone -- with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two other flaming terrorists -- that spares the three of them the death penalty for those 2,975 murders that KSM's proudly pleading guilty to in exchange for the deal. He may also have secured therapy for his "torture" treatment in the early years of his detention dating from 2003, and a guarantee of no solitary confinement, always in the convivial company of his fellow terrorists for the rest of his spa-prison life.

The New York Times described the babying they had expected with this list:

The prisoners also sought a civilian-run program to treat sleep disorders, brain injuries, gastrointestinal damage or other health problems they attribute to the agency’s brutal interrogation methods during their three to four years in C.I.A. custody before their transfer to Guantánamo Bay in 2006.

Those were some of the plea-bargain terms thrown out there by Biden's designated leftist, a wokester DEI hire, former Army Brigadier General Susan Escallier, who knew she had nothing to lose as a temp hire from retirement if she wanted to go woke and let KSM off easy, giving him what he wanted.

It's actually not known how many goodies that plea deal had in it because the Pentagon is not releasing the details. That tells us all we need to know.

Sure, Biden said he was against the extra goodies after word got out. Then Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, after hearing the public outcry after the July plea deal was announced said he was surprised to hear about it, and relieved the already retired Escallier of command. (No such action to the clowns who started the plea process before her in 2022).

But all of this points to culpable ignorance at best. It also points to Biden's likely pressure to get the matter resolved before he left office, as the Post noted. In reality, there should have been no plea deal. JAG advocates like Escallier shouldn't have had any authority to rule out the death penalty like it was some petty mugging murder case, all by herself with her woke cronies.

A huge national enterprise was undertaken in the wake of the 2,975 death, and war was made on those who made war on us, with thousands of Americans giving their lives to get this dirtbag. He should have been dead years ago, and had U.S. troops not captured him, he might have been, internecine warfare among terrorists being what it is and the streets of Pakistan being what they are. The bottom line here is that this should not have been treated like the prosecution of a soldier who went AWOL, got drunk and peed in the sergean't canteen. No crime of this magnitude should ever be subject to a plea deal.

The blood, toil and sacrifice of thousand of Americans in his post-terror years has been reduced to nearly nothing. The New York Post called it Biden's "final screw you" to America. That's on Biden, the final stain on his sleazy legacy.

Image: Wikimedia Commons, via Picryl // public domain