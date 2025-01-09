Joe Biden reveals that he warned Trump not to use the government to settle political scores

Joe Biden is a congenital liar who can’t seem to remember anything, so I have no idea whether what he said he did a month ago is true, but apparently…Biden is lamenting his decision to appoint Merrick Garland because the prosecutor failed to persecute Trump quick enough and hard enough:

President Joe Biden is quietly expressing regret about appointing Merrick Garland as attorney general. According to a report in The Washington Post, Biden believes Garland was slow to prosecute Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, and allowed for an aggressive prosecution of his son Hunter. The change in attitude is significant, considering Biden said Garland was going to restore ‘the honor, the integrity, the independence’ of the Justice Department when his administration began.

For four years, the media have parroted the lie that under Biden, the Justice Department has not been politicized, and that it only followed the law, yet here is Biden admitting that he was targeting Trump.

But now, the USA Today says that in a recent interview, Biden supposedly told Trump that he shouldn’t use the government to settle political scores with people like Liz Cheney and Anthony Fauci.

President Biden says he urged President-elect Trump not to ‘settle scores’ President Joe Biden told USA TODAY he hasn’t decided whether to preemptively offer pardons to people such as former Rep. Liz Cheney or disease expert Anthony Fauci to protect them from potential investigations by President-elect Donald Trump. But Biden said he urged Trump not to target people when they met in the Oval Office on Nov. 13. ‘I tried to make it clear that there was no need and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores,’ Biden told USA TODAY in an exclusive interview Sunday.

What a joke!

For four years, the focus of Biden and his (In)Justice Department cronies was to jail as many Trump supporters as possible, no matter if it was for “trespassing” in or simply hanging around the Capitol on January 6, 2021. They repeatedly say that many people were killed at the Capitol that day, but only two people died that day and they were unarmed Trump supporters. Garland didn’t try anyone for murder, because no one was killed by the unarmed trespassers (See also “Merrick Garland closes his reign of terror with a big J6 lie” by Andrea Widburg).

The politicized Justice department also targeted parents, Catholics, and pro-life people.

Here is a hint for reporters and Biden:

It is not “settling scores” if Cheney were to be charged for manipulating witnesses and evidence. Those are crimes, and supposedly no one is above the law.

It is also not “settling scores” to go after Fauci who continually lied to Congress and destroyed so many lives. Lying to Congress is a felony, and no one is above the law.

This is accountability for criminal behavior, not unethical political persecution.

The media and other Democrats have spent a lot of years misleading the public about what a kind-hearted, genuine, honest, competent man Biden is, but those were all lies.

Anyone who refused to recognize his own flesh and blood (his granddaughter Navy) for years and, as far as I know still hasn’t met her should never be called empathetic or kind. A good person would cover the rent his son has repeatedly skipped out on, and repair the damages caused to a luxury rental property.

Biden is, and always has been, a vengeful, corrupt, greedy person who will destroy anyone who gets in his way. Look at how he treated Clarence Thomas over thirty years ago! The truth has never mattered to Biden.

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.