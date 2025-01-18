Joe Biden: last-minute sabotage fails

Americans have been waiting to see what, and how much, sabotage of Donald Trump and America Joe Biden’s handlers can wreak in the few days remaining to them. Unsatisfied with trying to sell off border wall materials for pennies on the dollar, and granting clemency and pardons to thousands of particularly odious felons, they’ve come up with one out of far left field:

Mr. Biden issued a statement saying he believed that 38 states have ratified the ERA, which would be enough to make it the 28th Amendment.

Gfaphic: X Screenshot

Whoa, there buckaroos! Not so fast.

The Equal Rights Amendment has a long history. It was introduced in Congress in 1923 but wasn’t approved by the Senate until March of 1972. It was submitted to the states for ratification with a seven-year deadline, which was eventually extended to 1982. Thirty-Eight states, the bare minimum, eventually ratified it by 2020, but that was far past the legal deadline and it did not become the 28th Amendment. Since then, a variety of attempts have been made to bypass the Amendment’s failure to be ratified by the states on time, but none have succeeded.

Suffice it to observe there are multiple federal and state laws guaranteeing equal treatment for women--America has greatly changed since 1923--and God only knows what the ERA, had it ever been lawfully ratified, might have meant in an age when “gender identity” trumps biology.

But, determined to stick another thumb in American’s eyes, enter Biden’s handlers.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Surprisingly, the National Archives disobeyed Biden’s handlers and actually upheld the law. Apparently they couldn't think of any way they could do further harm to Donald Trump by doing otherwise.

“Court decisions at both the district and circuit levels have affirmed that the ratification deadlines established by Congress for the ERA are valid. Therefore, the Archivist of the United States cannot legally publish the Equal Rights Amendment,” the agency’s leaders said at the time. The Archives said Friday that has been “a long-standing position” and Mr. Biden’s announcement doesn’t change “the underlying legal and procedural issues.”

Even better is several of the states that originally voted to ratify the ERA have since rescinded those votes, which has motivated ERA boosters to claim we should recognize the 38 states, ignore the federal courts and the law, ignore the most corrupt, leftist DOJ in history which miraculously agreed the ERA is dead, and also ignore the states that rescinded their original votes, because why not and women—whatever those are—and because equality and stuff.

What are we to make of Biden’s attempt to unilaterally alter the Constitution after his farewell speech where he pledged eternal fealty to the separation of powers?

Our system of separation of powers, checks and balances, it may not be perfect, but it's maintained our democracy for nearly 250 years -- longer than any other nation in history that's ever tried such a bold experiment.

And:

And my eternal thanks to you, the American people. After 50 years of public service, I give you my word, I still believe in the idea for which this nation stands, a nation where the strengths of our institutions and the character of our people matter and must endure.

Had Donald Trump not been reelected, would the National Archives and the DOJ have changed their tune? Would they have helped Biden’s handlers amend the Constitution by proclamation? Are the National Archives, like pretty much every other government agency, walking on eggshells in anticipation of Trump, DOGE and the unleashed wrath of the American people?

Graphic: X Screenshot

One more bit of unconstitutional lunacy averted, but we have about two days left.

On a different subject, if you are not already a subscriber, you may not know that we’ve implemented something new: A weekly newsletter with unique content from our editors for subscribers only. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.