Jewish Voice for Peace slapped with $678k fine to settle PPP fraud allegations

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), which has a long track record of giving public relations support to the enemies of Israel, is still apparently 501(c)(3) tax exempt despite a long litany of civil disobedience which is, per IRS regulations, cause for revocation. This recent development from January 14 may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Non-Profit A Jewish Voice for Peace, Inc. to Pay $677,634 to Resolve PPP Fraud Allegations WASHINGTON – A Jewish Voice for Peace, Inc., a Washington, D.C., based nonprofit organization, has agreed to pay $677,634 to settle allegations that the organization violated the False Claims Act when it applied for and received a $338,817 second-draw loan under the Paycheck Protection Act Program of the CARES Act Disaster Relief Program, and when it further applied for and was granted forgiveness of the entire amount of the loan. [snip] At the time it applied for the second draw PPP loan, A Jewish Voice for Peace certified to its lender and the SBA in the loan application that it was ‘not a business concern or entity primarily engaged in political or lobbying activities, including any entity that is organized for research or for engaging in advocacy in areas such as public policy or political strategy or otherwise describes itself as a think tank in any public documents.’ It further certified in the loan forgiveness application that it met the conditions for receiving the second draw PPP loan. The investigation revealed that A Jewish Voice for Peace was primarily engaged in political activities. A Jewish Voice for Peace contends that any misstatements in this application were inadvertent.

I still remember how, back in 2000, the now-defunct Million Mom March reported on its Form 990 that it did not engage in lobbying activities when it was lobbying right and left for so-called “common sense gun laws.” I perceive that these leftists a) are hopelessly stupid, or b) believe everybody else is hopelessly stupid so they will accordingly lie to us, in writing, with straight faces. I have tried, so far unsuccessfully, to find the actual JVP loan application which I believe to be a public record to see the details, but got only this from ProPublica. The Department of Justice adds,

The settlement announced today stems from a Federal investigation that was initiated when another public interest group, TZAC, filed a whistleblower complaint pursuant to the qui tam provisions of the False Claims Act. The claims resolved by the civil settlement are allegations only. There has been no determination of liability in the civil case.

Some information in the civil case is available from Courtlistener, but it looks like actual documents must be purchased (@ 10 cents a page) from PACER. The complaint alleges in part,

7. In order to be eligible for this loan the Defendant had to certify, among other things, as follows: The Applicant is not a business concern or entity primarily engaged in political or lobbying activities, including any entity that is organized for research or for engaging in advocacy in areas such as public policy or political strategy or otherwise describes itself as a think tank in any public documents. 8. At all times relevant to this matter the foregoing certification was completely false and fraudulent. Indeed, Jewish Voice for Peace states right on its web site that it is ‘a community of people dedicated to supporting and leading winnable campaigns to change US policy, shift US discourse, and even the playing field in order to create . . . political conditions . . . .’

A search on PACER shows meanwhile that TZAC (The Zionist Advocacy Center) has filed actions against other organizations including Americans for Peace Now. The Department of Justice reported this in September: “Non-Profit Americans For Peace Now, Inc. to Pay $261,890 to Resolve PPP Fraud Allegations.”

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to being subjected to “cancel culture” for denouncing Black Lives Matter’s incitement of civil disorder.

