Janet Yellen throws another can of garbage into the Biden dumpster fire economy

After four years of allowing Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats to spend up a storm and calling inflation "transitory." Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is suddenly concerned about the debt ceiling.

This is a like a goofus who's maxxed out her credit cards and is now complaining about her credit limit.

Yellen didn't complain at all the last two months as Biden has been sending money to green pushers as fast as he could.

Biden has been paying off student loans illegally ... and Yellen didn't say a word.

No complaints as Biden sent unlimited funds to Ukraine.

Didn't say a word as Biden ran up a $2 trillion deficit in a supposedly great economy.

Nor did she say a word when Democrats threatened to close the government instead of agreeing to lift the debt ceiling.

But as soon as Trump takes office she says the U.S is in a world of trouble.

As Americans have continued to sound off over sticker shock on retail and grocery shelves, the U.S. Treasury secretary admitted Wednesday that her public predictions were wrong. "I regret saying it was transitory [inflation]. It has come down, but I think transitory means a few weeks or months to most people. And it's lasted longer than that," Janet Yellen told FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence in an exclusive interview. In early June 2021, Yellen had tamped down inflationary concerns, claiming rising costs and the contributing factors were "transitory," a term used to describe temporary market conditions.

She blamed consumers for defining 'transitory' as transitory, and not the creative way she did, which was not transitory.

As incoming Vice President J.D. Vance says, they are being handed a dumpster fire as Biden and most of the media continue to claim how great everything is.