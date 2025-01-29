Jackasses in action: Senate confirmation hearings for RFK, Jr. commence -- and it sounds like a zoo

If anyone thought the jackassery was bad with the Pete Hegseth defense secretary Senate confirmation hearings, get a load of the Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Senate hearings, going on now in his confirmation for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

They're attacking him from all angles and it's ugly.

Start with just the appearance of it -- the healthy and vigah-ous looking Bobby is being forced to sit in judgment by a panel of crypt-keepers:

These Democrats grilling RFK Jr are poster children for WHY America needs RFK to make them all healthy again.



These are sickly, prematurely aged crones who look like they were just pried out of their crypts. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) January 29, 2025

Senator Wyden has the waxen pallor and reptilian composure of a high-society mortician — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) January 29, 2025

Many are larded up with special-interest cash from the very business interests Bobby seeks to curb from political influence:

If you want to know why this Communist is opposing RFK Jr.‘s confirmation…just know that Senator Wyden took 1.5 MILLION DOLLARS from the Healthcare Industrial Complex. pic.twitter.com/eaYo4bQ1t8 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 29, 2025

Speaking of conflicts of interest.

There's also the preening:

This @RFKJr_Official hearing is really boring so far. So many “passionate statements” asserting he is this way and that way. When he tries to answer or correct them, they interrupt him and repeat some part of their speech.

Totally boring. We want to hear him talk, not listen to… — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 29, 2025

They literally won't let the reasonable and gentlemanly Bobby talk, let alone state his case for promoting health. They are just shrill-screaming about everyone gonna die -- because they are trying to silence him, an odd thing to do at a hearing.

Senator Whitehouse to RFK Jr.: "Frankly, you scare people."



We know. Bobby scares all the right people.



This is why he has to be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/2gImfVa37L — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 29, 2025

Listen to the bellowing on this one:

Elizabeth Warren is currently having an unhinged meltdown over RFK Jr pic.twitter.com/ir0D7WmFPu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 29, 2025

Warnock: You said the CDC was like Nazi death camps.



Kennedy: I never said that.



Warnock: I am going to read the transcript where you said something about Nazi death camps, without including the context that indicates what you were referring to. pic.twitter.com/LBZ5dWeYnt — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) January 29, 2025

Why are Democrats so nasty when they speak to RFK Jr.? — Dr. Dawn Michael (@DawnsMission) January 29, 2025

Or this:

Megyn Kelly laughing in the background just makes this that much more fun. https://t.co/8HjjGYlnP0 — Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) January 29, 2025

When Bobby was allowed to talk, as he was with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, here is how he replied:

Incredible moment from RFK Jr:



“There is no such thing as Republican children or Democratic children - these are our kids. 66% of them are damaged… I’m not here for a position. I don’t need this, I have a great life. I want to do this because we need to fix it.” pic.twitter.com/fPAiy8ZrwD — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) January 29, 2025

Here is his superb opening statement:

RFK Jr. opening statement: “The US has worse health than any developed nation, and yet we spend more than everyone else.”



“We can't be a strong nation when are people are so sick. Our children are chronically ill.” pic.twitter.com/pqGY2QTd8O — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) January 29, 2025

But instead of replying with decent arguments against what he is saying -- safety for children, testing, not banishment, for vaccines, ending special interests in health industries, they're pulling stunts like this, whipping out the raw milk bottles in a bid to paint him as a crackpot whose policies will kill the world:

A massive stack of supplements was just brought out and placed on the desk in the Senate hearing room. Now they're bringing out jars of raw milk. A team of interns is carrying in racks of eggs and meat. What is going on — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 29, 2025

Hysteria, anyone?

Reporters, meanwhile, have already written their headlines with the hearing barely started:

Reporters have zero integrity. They have all their negative headlines about RFK Jr. already pre-written. pic.twitter.com/sopRORQDTZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 29, 2025

No sense looking for fair-and-balanced from them.

Megyn Kelly knows it's going to be disgusting:

🚨🇺🇸MEGYN KELLY: ‘I’M HEADING TO D.C. TO SEE WHAT THEY DO TO RFK JR



"I will be heading down to D.C. after the show today because I would like to take a peek at what they do to @RobertKennedyJr.



I feel like this show and he have somewhat of a special relationship since, even he… pic.twitter.com/FfcIiktzYA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 29, 2025

Amid the Senate circus, the outside circus is going full throttle, too, the swamp springing into action, starting with Mike Pence's group here:

RFK Jr. has supported dangerous health-related conspiracy theories, abortion-on-demand, and increasing access to psychedelics.



Senators must approach this selection with clear eyes and reject his nomination to be the Secretary of Health and Human Services. — Advancing American Freedom (@AmericanFreedom) January 29, 2025

There's also this disgraceful performance from a classless family member, no less, speaking without irony:

I thought Caroline Kennedy had more class than this



What a horrible woman to launch such a disgusting smear against family



This woman propped up Biden for 4 yrs & enabled him to remain POTUS when he was NOT of sound mind & body



Her opinion is worthlesspic.twitter.com/uJslafDuix — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) January 28, 2025

Memo to Caroline: We already know that stuff. And you don't seem to have much of an inside line to him. She's misrepresenting his views about vaccines and measles, which seems to excite a lot of them, though the open border from which these measles come does not. She's saying all kinds of malevolent stuff. "Predator"? We didn't hear that from her at Uncle Teddy's funeral, so credibility zero.

Predator? Perhaps Caroline is confusing Cousin Bobbie with Uncle Teddy. Now, there was a predator. Chappaquiddick comes to mind. Yet, Uncle Teddy was beloved by the same Senate Democrats trashing Cousin Bobbie. They slobbered all over Uncle Teddy.



They hate RFK Jr. because he… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 28, 2025

Sound like nice people? It gets worse:

Caroline Kennedy needs to take a step back and clean out her own backyard, this is what her son Jack recently put out 🤮 pic.twitter.com/teTSxSN878 — Sunny (@Kala712125351) January 28, 2025

More Kennedy family values here:

What in the actual… https://t.co/Rqo3Cu4iKm — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 29, 2025

Look at his other posts notably the one asking for people to rate how “hot” is grandmother Jacky O is — Sunny (@Kala712125351) January 29, 2025

It says something that they hate Bobby and are trying to take him down alongside the crypt-keepers.

The whole thing is a disgrace, a festival of jackass braying and assorted hysteria. Obviously, he's as big a threat to the swamp as President Trump is. Big money has got to be at stake from Big Pharma and all the rest of them involved in health care's revolving door of politics and succor. Now they're having their moment, and are likely to draw the same kind of response from the public that happened when a string of Democrats all released lawfare on President Trump at once.

The bad thing is, it's just getting started. But we've got to hope that Bobby gets in there somehow, because the Augean stable of health care has got to be huge.

