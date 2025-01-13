If progressivism is so progressive, why does it keep taking us back to the Stone Age?

President Trump is always thinking of ways to make America stronger and safer, and when America is stronger and safer, the world is stronger and safer.

The Panama Canal is extremely important to America and the world for trade.

It will be extremely bad for everyone, except China, if China ever gets a foothold on the Canal.

Secure borders are extremely important for all countries and the U.S. borders Mexico, which has not been secure the last four years. That is extremely dangerous and Trump is focused on correcting that.

Greenland and the Arctic are of great strategic importance. It will be extremely dangerous for everyone if Russia and/or China ever gets a major foothold of either Greenland or the Arctic. Biden and his administration never seemed to think of that.

CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman said Tuesday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that President-elect Donald Trump is “clearly in an expansionist mindset” while discussing a desire to acquire Greenland from Denmark or seize the Panama Canal during his press conference.

Biden never seemed to be able to focus on anything for a period of a minute, let alone be able to strategically think of how to make the world safer or better for the future.

Other people seemed to be controlling everything he did. On his way out, we are told he is working very hard to tie Trump's hands and lock in the supposedly progressive agenda. It is certainly not a graceful handoff to Trump.

Trump handed Biden a rapidly growing economy with fairly secure borders, energy independence, and low inflation.

Biden destroyed all of those things as soon as he took office with a slew of executive orders. It is an intelligent guess to know that Biden signed whatever was put in front of him, with little thought.

Trump is working on a thousand things at once but his main goal is protecting America and making the world safer.

It has always aggravated me that the Democrat agenda is called "progressive." The term is meant to mislead the public into believing that Democrats want to move forward and Republicans want to move the country backwards.

Favoring or advocating progress, change, improvement, or reform, as opposed to wishing to maintain things as they are, especially in political matters:

There is nothing forward-looking about allowing people from all over the world to flow into the United States without vetting. It is extremely dangerous.

The Abraham Accords by Trump were forward-looking to make the Middle East more peaceful. This is why President Trump unexpectedly won the Arab-American vote.

Building up Iran is extremely dangerous and moves peace backwards.

Cleaning up underbrush, building reservoirs, and allowing rain and snow water to flow through California is forward-looking. It's also called 'being prepared.'

Blocking sensible mediation and allowing fires to rage is backwards-looking and shows a complete lack of common sense. California has always had droughts and high winds and always will. Blocking the use of oil, natural gas, and coal will not change the climate.

Blocking underdeveloped and poor countries from using natural resources is forcing them to stay poor and underdeveloped. There is nothing more backwards-looking than the U.N. and other green pushers blocking progress. These people will still die young because the rich are blocking development when they pretend they can control the climate with all its natural variables. That is arrogance and ignorance.

Seeking to destroy our industries that produce reasonably priced energy is intentionally destructive. It allowed the very dangerous Iran and Russia to finance wars and terrorism. Those are policies that move the world backwards.

It is not moving forward to hire based on the color of someone's skin or based on some fictional gender instead of hiring based on merit. There is nothing remotely forward-looking when so many policies and pronouncements are meant to harm people who don't check those racial and sexual category boxes.

It does not make any sense to hold poor and minority children back by blocking them from going to better schools. That is intentionally regressive.

Taking away parental rights and allowing young children to mutilate their bodies based on some immature thoughts is not forward-thinking. It is intentionally harmful.

As the medical industry improves, it is moving backwards to move towards abortion at any stage of a pregnancy no matter how fully developed the child is.

It is extremely harmful to women to move backwards and force them to compete against males, and share locker room space with them because certain men say they feel like they are women.

There is nothing more backwards-looking for a country than supporting soft-on-crime district attorneys, promoted and financed by George Soros, versus enforcing laws and keeping dangerous criminals off the streets.

Moving towards socialism and away from capitalism is intentionally destructive, not progressive.

I can think of nothing that Joe Biden has done that has made the U.S. or the world safer or stronger.

Every achievement Biden and other Democrats brag about involves big government spending: Obamacare, the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, paying off student loans, the CHIPS act, etc., all involved massive government spending that puts us further in debt.

Meanwhile Trump is working to shrink the government and greatly expand investments in the private sector. The U.S is the richest and most successful country in history because of capitalism, not a powerful government.

Trump brags when businesses choose to come to the U.S. or invest in the U.S. because of lower taxes, fewer regulations, and reasonably priced energy.

Biden can brag about nothing.