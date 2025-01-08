Greasy Gavin shows up for his fire pictures, not mentioning why there's no water
With Pacific Palisades burned to a cinder, several other communities also on fire or in grave danger, and Los Angeles's woke mayor away with better things to do on a trip to Ghana, California's Gov. Gavin Newsom got out in front of the cameras to assure citizens all's well.
All hands are on deck to fight the #PalisadesFire in Southern California. California is deeply grateful for the brave firefighters & first responders battling the blaze.— Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 8, 2025
We will continue to mobilize resources and support local communities as they respond to this severe weather. pic.twitter.com/JZrYy85e4z
I’ve proclaimed a state of emergency to support the communities impacted by the #PalisadesFire.— Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 8, 2025
Southern California residents: stay vigilant, take all necessary precautions, and follow local emergency guidance. pic.twitter.com/ONlIqbpLtW
California is mobilizing an unprecedented number of local and state resources to fight the fires in Los Angeles.— Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 8, 2025
We're prioritizing every effort to protect the lives and communities in this critical state.
Follow emergency guidance and get alerts ➡️ https://t.co/gIKZPSxfln pic.twitter.com/JiSEQSnGtE
He even proudly secured money from FEMA -- which ought to solve everything:
California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from @FEMA for the #PalisadesFire — which is critical to supporting local fire department response costs.— Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 8, 2025
Fire officials and first responders are working relentlessly to protect residents and property in affected areas. pic.twitter.com/GqMkFiIAO5
#California also secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from @FEMA to help combat the #HurstFire. For details on the #HurstFire and #EatonFire click ➡️ https://t.co/TJcDceUBB9 https://t.co/IIpS0QHa3k
— California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) January 8, 2025
And he posted this yesterday as the fire was engulfing the first city, just so you know:
Six years ago, I was sworn in as Governor of California, and from day one, I have been dedicated to delivering results for all Californians.— Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 7, 2025
Let me be clear — I will keep fighting to safeguard our state’s values and interests in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/mz11zSZxl0
Pacific Palisades has been WIPED OFF the map. pic.twitter.com/Yuoa4VYSuW
— Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) January 8, 2025
And residents don't seem to be fooled by Newman's too-little, too-late camera posturing. They pointed to a litany of his many incompetent decisions, such as his failure to build the water reservoirs for fire-fighting that the voters actually voted for, his failure to educate the public about fire safety, his dam removal to satisfy special interests, which removed water from availability to fight fires, and his failure to allow insurance companies to operate without losses, forcing them to pull out and leave residents with no means of insuring their homes:
Why wasn't there any water?
Palisades is totally gone.— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 8, 2025
Library, schools even the grocery store. Everything seems to be destroyed.
Fire fighters had to look for people’s pools to try to find water to use. pic.twitter.com/L37GilkYdY
Here's why there wasn't:
In 2014, voters handed California $2.7 billion under Prop 1 to secure the state’s water future with new storage projects.— Snowflake_News (@Snowflake_News) January 8, 2025
10 years later, not a single reservoir is complete.
The centerpiece, Sites Reservoir, promised to add 1.5 million acre-feet of storage.
But thanks to… pic.twitter.com/LGpBnE9ull
Could this wildfire have been contained sooner?👇🤔 pic.twitter.com/76gjL18ZWr
— Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) January 8, 2025
California has had numerous seasons of excess rainfall in recent years. But the water has been allowed to flow out to sea instead of filling reservoirs due to environmentalist objections.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 8, 2025
Those chickens are coming home to roost. California voters, hold your leaders accountable.
It was so wet a year ago. Tulare Lake reappeared & the Oroville Dam was released.— Anony Mee (@oh_yeahMee) January 8, 2025
Every conceivable sort of catchment basin could have been constructed with the funds so far wasted on a rail line no one will ever ride.
Water is life, folks.@elonmusk@mmshowalter1@Bookwormroom
WE VOTED FOR MORE RESERVOIRS in a ballot initiative years ago and they're not being built— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 8, 2025
Let's be sure to point THAT out. https://t.co/tkcxlpMpBK
That’s a valid excuse until you learn they didn’t work prior to the fires, are regularly monitored/maintained and were actually intentionally off for water preservation instead of being prioritized for emergencies. 😔— ENDURING π WINTER (@EnduringWinter) January 8, 2025
CA Governor Gavin Newsom brags about "the largest dam removal in U.S. history" because Native tribes said to save fish pic.twitter.com/0s9v1alpl4
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2025
I've been warning for years that California does not do enough to educate the public about fire safety. We don't yet know the confirmed cause of the Palisades fire, but there were fireworks in the area & I have reprimanded teens more than once for smoking/glass bottles on trails. https://t.co/xH4Nte3bak— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 8, 2025
A couple of years ago, insurance companies put in the necessary requests to the state of California to raise their rates. They were denied. So most of them pulled out of CA. It has been extremely difficult, if not impossible, to get house ins here since then.— Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 8, 2025
Many of these now… https://t.co/1Ghd5In1OA
We’ve declared a state of emergency to amplify our response to this devastating fire and clear a path for a rapid recovery.— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 8, 2025
To the hundreds of brave firefighters and first responders who have been responding all day to this blaze – we thank you.
To the thousands of families…
I pay 14.4% state income tax, 10.5% sales tax, tens of thousands a year in property tax, heavy utility tax & thousands in permit fees for minor changes to my house.— Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) January 8, 2025
And they don’t have enough fire personnel?!
Meanwhile @santamonicacity has an army of DEI staff making ~$200k!… https://t.co/LsRZbi4ORV
Where’s the water Karen? pic.twitter.com/2ePQpjuxod— Bytemeharder (@bytemeharder) January 8, 2025
Los Angeles set aside 1.3 billion dollars for the homelessness industrial complex in 2024.— Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 8, 2025
The Los Angeles Fire Department GOT 25% LESS FUNDING the than the homeless scam industry. pic.twitter.com/BqZ1QGzNZF
The rumblings in LA are that Karen Bass was briefed by LAFD on Monday that there was extreme fire risk on Tuesday and that almost certainly we’d experience unprecedented fires— Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) January 8, 2025
She decided to stay in Ghana https://t.co/gcVyLzj9Ri
The governor won’t clear the underbrush, and the mayor won’t fill the fire hydrants. But at least the appointment of the fire chief was politically correct. 🤦🏻 California, sadly, might have to literally burn down before folks out there will begin to make better choices about… https://t.co/Jw1eqqAEvG— Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) January 8, 2025
This is literally infrastructure failure and Democrats are solely to blame for this as they’re the super majority in California.— Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) January 8, 2025
Fire hydrants either have low or no pressure and some are completely dry with no water coming out for Fire Fighters to be able to fight the fire with. pic.twitter.com/Nc93gSpj2G
People aren't being fooled by this, because now the destruction is just too big to ignore:
Latest on LA Wildfires as of 8am Wednesday— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 8, 2025
PALISADES FIRE
- 5,000 acres, growing
- 1,000 structures destroyed
- HIGH number of injuries to residents who didn't evac
EATON FIRE
- 2,000+ acres, growing
- 2 fatalities
- Number of significant injuries
-Over 100 structures destroyed
This is their disaster, they own it, Newsom above all others, making one bad decision after another that cost Southern California dearly. He spent billions on high speed rail and free health care for illegal aliens, but couldn't be bothered to hire enough firefighters, let alone secure water for them.
I have no idea what California's voters are going to do, but if they can't hold this kind of incompetence accountable, then there is no such thing.
Image: Screen shot from X video