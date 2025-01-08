Greasy Gavin shows up for his fire pictures, not mentioning why there's no water

With Pacific Palisades burned to a cinder, several other communities also on fire or in grave danger, and Los Angeles's woke mayor away with better things to do on a trip to Ghana, California's Gov. Gavin Newsom got out in front of the cameras to assure citizens all's well.

All hands are on deck to fight the #PalisadesFire in Southern California. California is deeply grateful for the brave firefighters & first responders battling the blaze.



We will continue to mobilize resources and support local communities as they respond to this severe weather. pic.twitter.com/JZrYy85e4z — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 8, 2025

I’ve proclaimed a state of emergency to support the communities impacted by the #PalisadesFire.



Southern California residents: stay vigilant, take all necessary precautions, and follow local emergency guidance. pic.twitter.com/ONlIqbpLtW — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 8, 2025

California is mobilizing an unprecedented number of local and state resources to fight the fires in Los Angeles.



We're prioritizing every effort to protect the lives and communities in this critical state.



Follow emergency guidance and get alerts ➡️ https://t.co/gIKZPSxfln pic.twitter.com/JiSEQSnGtE — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 8, 2025

He even proudly secured money from FEMA -- which ought to solve everything:

California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from @FEMA for the #PalisadesFire — which is critical to supporting local fire department response costs.



Fire officials and first responders are working relentlessly to protect residents and property in affected areas. pic.twitter.com/GqMkFiIAO5 — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 8, 2025 #California also secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from @FEMA to help combat the #HurstFire. For details on the #HurstFire and #EatonFire click ➡️ https://t.co/TJcDceUBB9 https://t.co/IIpS0QHa3k — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) January 8, 2025 And he posted this yesterday as the fire was engulfing the first city, just so you know: Six years ago, I was sworn in as Governor of California, and from day one, I have been dedicated to delivering results for all Californians.



Let me be clear — I will keep fighting to safeguard our state’s values and interests in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/mz11zSZxl0 — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 7, 2025 The result, though, was this: Pacific Palisades has been WIPED OFF the map. pic.twitter.com/Yuoa4VYSuW — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) January 8, 2025 And residents don't seem to be fooled by Newman's too-little, too-late camera posturing. They pointed to a litany of his many incompetent decisions, such as his failure to build the water reservoirs for fire-fighting that the voters actually voted for, his failure to educate the public about fire safety, his dam removal to satisfy special interests, which removed water from availability to fight fires, and his failure to allow insurance companies to operate without losses, forcing them to pull out and leave residents with no means of insuring their homes:

Why wasn't there any water?

Palisades is totally gone.

Library, schools even the grocery store. Everything seems to be destroyed.

Fire fighters had to look for people’s pools to try to find water to use. pic.twitter.com/L37GilkYdY — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 8, 2025

Here's why there wasn't:

In 2014, voters handed California $2.7 billion under Prop 1 to secure the state’s water future with new storage projects.



10 years later, not a single reservoir is complete.



The centerpiece, Sites Reservoir, promised to add 1.5 million acre-feet of storage.



But thanks to… pic.twitter.com/LGpBnE9ull — Snowflake_News (@Snowflake_News) January 8, 2025

Could this wildfire have been contained sooner?👇🤔 pic.twitter.com/76gjL18ZWr — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) January 8, 2025

California has had numerous seasons of excess rainfall in recent years. But the water has been allowed to flow out to sea instead of filling reservoirs due to environmentalist objections.



Those chickens are coming home to roost. California voters, hold your leaders accountable. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 8, 2025

It was so wet a year ago. Tulare Lake reappeared & the Oroville Dam was released.

Every conceivable sort of catchment basin could have been constructed with the funds so far wasted on a rail line no one will ever ride.

Water is life, folks.@elonmusk@mmshowalter1@Bookwormroom — Anony Mee (@oh_yeahMee) January 8, 2025

WE VOTED FOR MORE RESERVOIRS in a ballot initiative years ago and they're not being built



Let's be sure to point THAT out. https://t.co/tkcxlpMpBK — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 8, 2025

That’s a valid excuse until you learn they didn’t work prior to the fires, are regularly monitored/maintained and were actually intentionally off for water preservation instead of being prioritized for emergencies. 😔 — ENDURING π WINTER (@EnduringWinter) January 8, 2025

CA Governor Gavin Newsom brags about "the largest dam removal in U.S. history" because Native tribes said to save fish pic.twitter.com/0s9v1alpl4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2025

I've been warning for years that California does not do enough to educate the public about fire safety. We don't yet know the confirmed cause of the Palisades fire, but there were fireworks in the area & I have reprimanded teens more than once for smoking/glass bottles on trails. https://t.co/xH4Nte3bak — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 8, 2025

A couple of years ago, insurance companies put in the necessary requests to the state of California to raise their rates. They were denied. So most of them pulled out of CA. It has been extremely difficult, if not impossible, to get house ins here since then.

Many of these now… https://t.co/1Ghd5In1OA — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 8, 2025

All of those were man-made decisions, policy decisions, and all of them squarely Newsom's decisions. They failed.

His political ally, Karen Bass, mayor of Los Angeles, was every bit as bad, too:

We’ve declared a state of emergency to amplify our response to this devastating fire and clear a path for a rapid recovery.



To the hundreds of brave firefighters and first responders who have been responding all day to this blaze – we thank you.



To the thousands of families… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 8, 2025

I pay 14.4% state income tax, 10.5% sales tax, tens of thousands a year in property tax, heavy utility tax & thousands in permit fees for minor changes to my house.



And they don’t have enough fire personnel?!



Meanwhile @santamonicacity has an army of DEI staff making ~$200k!… https://t.co/LsRZbi4ORV — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) January 8, 2025

Los Angeles set aside 1.3 billion dollars for the homelessness industrial complex in 2024.



The Los Angeles Fire Department GOT 25% LESS FUNDING the than the homeless scam industry. pic.twitter.com/BqZ1QGzNZF — Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 8, 2025

The rumblings in LA are that Karen Bass was briefed by LAFD on Monday that there was extreme fire risk on Tuesday and that almost certainly we’d experience unprecedented fires



She decided to stay in Ghana https://t.co/gcVyLzj9Ri — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) January 8, 2025

The governor won’t clear the underbrush, and the mayor won’t fill the fire hydrants. But at least the appointment of the fire chief was politically correct. 🤦🏻 California, sadly, might have to literally burn down before folks out there will begin to make better choices about… https://t.co/Jw1eqqAEvG — Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) January 8, 2025

This is literally infrastructure failure and Democrats are solely to blame for this as they’re the super majority in California.



Fire hydrants either have low or no pressure and some are completely dry with no water coming out for Fire Fighters to be able to fight the fire with. pic.twitter.com/Nc93gSpj2G — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) January 8, 2025

People aren't being fooled by this, because now the destruction is just too big to ignore:

Latest on LA Wildfires as of 8am Wednesday



PALISADES FIRE

- 5,000 acres, growing

- 1,000 structures destroyed

- HIGH number of injuries to residents who didn't evac



EATON FIRE

- 2,000+ acres, growing

- 2 fatalities

- Number of significant injuries

-Over 100 structures destroyed — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 8, 2025

This is their disaster, they own it, Newsom above all others, making one bad decision after another that cost Southern California dearly. He spent billions on high speed rail and free health care for illegal aliens, but couldn't be bothered to hire enough firefighters, let alone secure water for them.

I have no idea what California's voters are going to do, but if they can't hold this kind of incompetence accountable, then there is no such thing.

Image: Screen shot from X video