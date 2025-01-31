Democrats weep crocodile tears about tariffs, but ignore how taxes, regulations, and government spending raise costs

I have never seen such simple-minded ignorance when I see most of the media and other Democrats talk about the economy, including basic economic knowledge.

Take tariffs.

Democrats just repeat the mantra of how the consumer pays 100% of the tariff and how much the tariffs cause "inflation."

When Trump raised tariffs on China, in his first term, somehow prices didn't rise much if at all. China is a government-controlled economy and they had to eat the tariffs to keep their economy running.

Look at the screams of how much President Trump's threatened 25% tariffs on Colombia were going to cost.

I heard that roses would rise to $90 per dozen if the full 25% tariff was slapped on.

How is it possible for anyone with an ounce of economic knowledge to not know that Colombia is not selling roses for $90 per dozen. That absurd figure would be a retail price after going through many hands, and if you've bought roses, you would know from simple math that even a 25% tariff would not drive the price that high.

The actual price of roses in Colombia is between $1 and $4 per pound and according to AI on Google -- a dozen roses weigh between one and seven pounds.

What is the price of roses per kilogram/pound in Colombia today? The retail price range for Colombia roses is between US$ 2.20 and US$ 8.54 per kilogram or between US$ 1.00 and US$ 3.87 per pound(lb) So a 25% tariff would be between 25 cents and a few dollars, and not the $20-plus that the public was told.

Now let's look at taxes:

Democrats never talk about the inflationary impact on people when they raise taxes, but 100% of taxes are eaten by consumers. This includes income taxes, sales taxes, motor fuel taxes, payroll taxes, cigarette taxes, liquor taxes, gambling taxes, and more, plus all kinds of government fees. Government never seems to get enough but somehow that isn't described as 'greedy.'

Democrats also never talk about the cost increases caused by their regulations -- and they regulate endlessly.

See here:

Democrats pretend they care about the little guy but the little guy can't handle the cost of the regulations. The big companies can. The COVID-linked lockdowns and shutdowns that Democrats wanted longer destroyed a lot of small businesses while the big companies like Google, Netflix, Amazon, Meta and others got much richer.

In 2000, there were over 8,000 banks in the U.S. and today there are only 4,000. Regulations have contributed greatly to the decline.

Government spending has soared from $4.4 trillion in 2019 to around $7 trillion today. That is up more than 50%, while inflation has supposedly been around 20%. The deficit is around $2 trillion per year in a supposedly great economy that we are told Biden gave Trump.

But if the Trump administration wants to pause spending on some programs to review them the media and other Democrats squeal like stuffed pigs about how damaging it is. Running up debt at such an alarming rate is much more damaging than reviewing spending which is sensible. There is clearly massive fraud, waste, and abuse in government spending. It is a shame that the inspector generals who were canned didn't do their jobs.