January 31, 2025

Democrats weep crocodile tears about tariffs, but ignore how taxes, regulations, and government spending raise costs

By Jack Hellner

I have never seen such simple-minded ignorance when I see most of the media and other Democrats talk about the economy, including basic economic knowledge.

Take tariffs.

Democrats just repeat the mantra of how the consumer pays 100% of the tariff and how much the tariffs cause "inflation."

When Trump raised tariffs on China, in his first term, somehow prices didn't rise much if at all. China is a government-controlled economy and they had to eat the tariffs to keep their economy running. 
 
Look at the screams of how much President Trump's threatened 25% tariffs on Colombia were going to cost.
 
I heard that roses would rise to $90 per dozen if the full 25% tariff was slapped on.
 
How is it possible for anyone with an ounce of economic knowledge to not know that Colombia is not selling roses for $90 per dozen. That absurd figure would be a retail price after going through many hands, and if you've bought roses, you would know from simple math that even a 25% tariff would not drive the price that high. 
 
The actual price of roses in Colombia is between $1 and $4 per pound and according to AI on Google -- a dozen roses weigh between one and seven pounds.

What is the price of roses per kilogram/pound in Colombia today?

The retail price range for Colombia roses is between US$ 2.20 and US$ 8.54 per kilogram or between US$ 1.00 and US$ 3.87 per pound(lb)

So a 25% tariff would be between 25 cents and a few dollars, and not the $20-plus that the public was told.

Now let's look at taxes:
 
Democrats never talk about the inflationary impact on people when they raise taxes, but 100% of taxes are eaten by consumers. This includes income taxes, sales taxes, motor fuel taxes, payroll taxes, cigarette taxes, liquor taxes, gambling taxes, and more, plus all kinds of government fees. Government never seems to get enough but somehow that isn't described as 'greedy.'
 
Democrats also never talk about the cost increases caused by their regulations -- and they regulate endlessly.
 
See here:

New record: Biden’s swamp uncorked $1.8 trillion in regulations

Democrats pretend they care about the little guy but the little guy can't handle the cost of the regulations. The big companies can. The COVID-linked lockdowns and shutdowns that Democrats wanted longer destroyed a lot of small businesses while the big companies like Google, Netflix, Amazon, Meta and others got much richer. 
 
In 2000, there were over 8,000 banks in the U.S. and today there are only 4,000. Regulations have contributed greatly to the decline. 
 
Government spending has soared from $4.4 trillion in 2019 to around $7 trillion today. That is up more than 50%, while inflation has supposedly been around 20%. The deficit is around $2 trillion per year in a supposedly great economy that we are told Biden gave Trump. 
 
But if the Trump administration wants to pause spending on some programs to review them the media and other Democrats squeal like stuffed pigs about how damaging it is. Running up debt at such an alarming rate is much more damaging than reviewing spending which is sensible. There is clearly massive fraud, waste, and abuse in government spending. It is a shame that the inspector generals who were canned didn't do their jobs. 
 
Meanwhile, government union leaders are against Trump's generous severance offer They say they are worried about a brain drain. They are actually worried about a dues drain. 
 
All spending cuts are called 'a disaster' and they will find someone that it hurts. It is the policy to make as many people dependent on the government as they can. 
 
We are told that the economy is great -- so why are there six million more people on food stamps today than in 2019 and why are there 10 million more on Medicaid?
 
This is from the Wall Street Journal:
 

Republicans have floated stiffer work requirements for welfare programs and fixing the accounting gimmicks that states use to scam more federal Medicaid dollars. Good ideas. By our calculation, simply returning to pre-pandemic Medicaid spending levels, adjusted for inflation, could generate more than $1.4 trillion in savings over a decade.

In particular, Mr. Biden and the Democrats used the pandemic as an excuse to turn Medicaid into another entitlement for the middle class. Congress finally ended the pandemic expansions in spring 2023. Yet there are still about 10 million more people on Medicaid than before Covid. Annual federal and state spending on the program has grown by 60% to $963 billion—more than the U.S. now spends on national defense.
The obvious goal of Democrats, whether it is moving them to government subsidies or bring in illegals is to make as many people dependent on the government as possible instead of giving them greater opportunities to move up because of capitalism.
 
The disaster of the Biden administration can be partially explained by who its chief economic advisor was.
 
Here is a partial biography from Wikipedia:
Jared Bernstein (born December 26, 1955)[1][2] is an American government official who is the chair of the United States Council of Economic Advisers. He is a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.[3] From 2009 to 2011, Bernstein was the chief economist and economic adviser to Vice President Joe Biden in the Obama administration.[4] In 2008, Michael D. Shear described Bernstein as a progressive and "a strong advocate for workers".[5]

In February 2023, President Joe Biden nominated Bernstein to serve as Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.[6] He was confirmed to be chair on June 13, 2023.[7] He was ceremonially sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris on July 10, 2023.[8]

Bernstein grew up in a musical family wanting to be a musician, starting a band with friends.[9] Bernstein graduated with a bachelor's degree in music from the Manhattan School of Music where his first double bass teacher was Orin O'Brien. Throughout the '80s, Bernstein was a mainstay on the jazz scene in New York City.[citation needed] He is of Jewish descent.[10]

He also earned a Master of Social Work from Hunter College as well as a Doctor of Social Work in social welfare from Columbia University's school of social work in 1994.[11][12] At Columbia, his dissertation advisor was Irwin Garfinkel.[13]

So he was essentially a social worker with no educational background in economics or finance and no business experience. He worked for a liberal think tank. He was confirmed by the Senate. So Democrats should shut up when they complain about Trump's nominees being unqualified.

