Chicago officials spread blatant disinformation to undermine the deportation of violent illegal aliens

A definitive majority of the nation just gave President Trump a mandate—I call it that because I don’t trust that the votes for Kamala Harris reflect anything near an honest and legal tally—to make America great again, but Chicago officials, most specifically public school operatives, are sowing disinformation to undermine the deportations of violent illegal aliens by insinuating that Big Bad Tom Homan’s first priority is to show up at elementary schools and terrorize illegal alien kindergarteners. (Don’t get me wrong, the illegal alien families need to go to, but the five-meter target is the rapists, murderers, and child molesters.)

According to a report first published at Fox News but shared by the New York Post:

In front of local news cameras on Friday, Chicago Public Schools Chief Education Officer Bogdana Chkoumbova told reporters that earlier that morning ICE agents ‘showed up’ at Hamline [Elementary School], but ‘school staff followed CPS established protocols.’ ‘They kept ICE agents outside of the school and contacted CPS’s Law Department and CPS’s Office of Safety and Security for further guidance,’ Chkoumbova said. ‘The ICE agents were not allowed into the school and were not permitted to speak to any students or staff members. Here is the bottom line: Our students and staff are safe…. We will not coordinate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.’ ‘We will not open our doors for ICE, and we are here to protect our children and make sure they have access to an excellent education,’ Hamline Principal Natasha Ortega said at the same press conference, according to video published by WMAQ-TV. ‘We stand in solidarity with our families and the Back of the Yards community.’

It was a claim repeated by Illinois governor JB Pritzker—but it was all fake news. In reality, the agents who showed up at Hamline were members of the Secret Service, there to “investigate a threat made against an unspecified government official.” Now, if I were to wager a guess as to why Secret Service agents were there, I’d suggest that a teacher or administrator had called for (or personally threatened) violence against President Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, or their families.

Pritzker has yet to correct the record, but the Chicago Public School system did address the total error, citing a simple “misunderstanding.” But, the disinformation was obviously intentional, as the report also reveals that the Secret Service agents identified themselves as Secret Service (no doubt showing Secret Service badges in the process), and left Secret Service business cards with their contact information. Progressive teachers in Chicago’s public schools are dumb, but they’re not that dumb.

We don’t hate the left enough.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.