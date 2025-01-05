Carville, like most Democrats, deludes himself about why they lost the election

James Carville said the Democrats would have won the election in a landslide if they would have disposed of Biden a year earlier.

According to The Hill:

Democratic strategist James Carville said Democrats would have easily won the 2024 presidential election if President Biden dropped out earlier. “Had President Biden gotten out, say May of 2023, I don’t have any doubt that Democrats would have won, and it wouldn’t have been close,” Carville said during an interview on The Hill’s “Rising” on Friday.

It's horse-hockey.

The problem wasn't Biden, it was and still is the radical leftist policies of Biden and all Democrats.

And whichever Democrat ran in 2023, 2024, or who tries to run today, still supports these policies no matter how much they try to pretend they don't, or else try to rewrite history.

The only reason it was close at all is because of all the lies and garbage trials Trump has had to deal with for almost ten years now.

Yet it wouldn't matter if the candidate was Gavin Newsom, Kathy Hochul, Gretchen Whitmer, J.B. Pritzker or any other person we are told is on the Democrat bench. They all have been supportive of Biden's disastrous policies.

Personally, I don't believe Biden is making any of these decisions, but Democrats still claim his mind is intact. Where are the complaints from Democrats about Biden's appalling acts at the end of his presidency to destroy Trump's ability to govern? It is anything but peaceful as a transition. Biden is trying to destroy energy production and trying to prevent illegals from being deported. Where are the complaints about Biden handing out commutations and pardons like candy to people, including murderers and rapists? Where are the complaints about him handing out awards to despicable people like George Soros, Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton, and the head of Planned Parenthood? Democrats supported Biden's big spending policies, opening of the border, massive new regulations, and damage to companies that produce reasonably priced energy. These policies contributed greatly to the destruction of the purchasing power of Americans and the fact that so many have little left of their savings and are running up credit card debt to pay their bills. Democrats have supported energy policies that allow Iran and Russia to finance terrorism and wars. Democrats support making Americans buy electric cars and appliances even though most Americans don't want them. Democrats have rarely called Biden out for lecturing Israel to go soft on Iran and the terrorists. Democrats have never called on anyone to be fired after the debacle in Afghanistan. Democrats supported the one-sided witch hunt on Jan. 6 and all the other lawfare against Trump and his supporters. Democrats supported keeping children out of schools and all the other dictatorial edicts during the COVID pandemic due to Dr. Anthony Fauci's continuous lies. Democrats opposed and still oppose school choice even though most Americans support choice. Democrats oppose and still oppose photo IDs to vote even though a huge majority of Americans support it. Democrats support abortion on demand even though most Americans want limits. Democrats support allowing men to play sports against women and allowing men to share locker space with women even though most Americans don't. Democrats support children making decisions to destroy their genitalia even though most Americans don't. Democrats support the soft-on-crime DAs supported by Soros even though most Americans want tougher enforcement. Democrats, like Biden, rarely said a word when illegals killed and raped people because they didn't care. Democrats have somehow remained quiet as the Biden administration lost track of 300,000 children. Democrats constantly claimed Biden had no involvement in the family business of collecting kickbacks no matter what evidence they saw. Democrats never stopped Biden from lying about what Trump said in Charlottesville no matter how often he said it. No matter how often the Democrats saw how incompetent Biden was and how his mind was shot, they continually repeated the lie about how sharp he is and what a great president he is. Basically, Democrats support bigger government and higher taxes even though most Americans don't. Carville, and other Democrat consultants don't oppose what Biden did or his policies. They just want to lie to the American people in order to win because all that matters to Democrats is power over the American people. Thank goodness enough American people had the common sense to ignore the media and other Democrat lies.

Image: JD Lasica, via Wikipedia (cropped) // CC BY 2.0 Deed