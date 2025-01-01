Cartel honchos attend Christmas party in small Mexican town, receive warm welcome and applause from local officials

Government praising and celebrating evil? I’m shocked, shocked I tell you!

According to a new report from Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby at Breitbart, the mayor of a small Mexican town in the state of Michoacan is under investigation after some pretty unfortunate and damning videos emerged on social media in which local officials were seen honoring and applauding the “generosity” of cartel honcho “El Mencho” and his sons after they handed out hundreds of toys to local children.

For context, El Mencho heads up the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Which Ortiz and Darby describe as “hyperviolent”—an excerpt from Rolling Stone article details the violence below:

In the first five months of 2017, the homicide rate [in Mexico] leapt another 30 percent. Thousands of these killings can be chalked up to CJNG’s push for territory. Vast burial sites have been discovered in states where the cartel has been most aggressive, like Veracruz, which the state attorney general recently described as a ‘giant grave’; in Colima, where CJNG and Sinaloa spent last year fighting for supremacy, the murder rate more than tripled. [snip] Mencho has also displayed a savagery that’s extreme even by narco standards. For the admittedly brutal Chapo, killing was a necessary part of business. For Mencho, it seems more like sadism as public spectacle. There have been mass killings, such as the 35 bound and tortured bodies dumped in the streets of Veracruz during evening rush hour in 2011. Two years later, CJNG operatives raped, killed and set fire to a 10-year-old girl whom they (mistakenly) believed was a rival’s daughter. In 2015, CJNG assassins executed a man and his elementary-school-age son by detonating sticks of dynamite duct-taped to their bodies, laughing as they filmed the ghastly scene with their phones. ‘This is ISIS stuff,’ says one DEA agent who has investigated the cartel. ‘The manner in which they kill people, the sheer numbers – it’s unparalleled even in Mexico.’

Considering the viciousness of El Mencho, earlier this month the U.S. State Department upped the reward for any information that would lead to the “arrest and/or conviction” of El Mencho—he’s now got a $15 million bounty on his head.

Now to be fair, the mayor probably wants to keep her head—we all know what happens to any official who dares to stand up to the criminality of the cartel. Yet, is it really that shocking to see a government praise and cheer what is evil?

First of all, the obvious. Identifying differences between a criminal cartel and a government is a nearly-impossible task, and the two entities are cut from the same cloth—it makes sense they’re on the same ideological and moral page.

Secondly, we see it all the time. “Pride” parades are almost always officially sanctioned; jurisdictions around the West, from big city on down to tiny town, recognize “Pride” month and fly the pervert banner on public property; Kamala Harris made it a point to campaign from an abortion mill during business hours in Minnesota where there are no gestational limits to protect babies, even at the ninth month of their in-utero life; California’s Scott Wiener is a regular attendant of the very gross and very obscene Folsom Street Fair; leading Democrats in Congress took a knee for a violent criminal who overdosed during an arrest; and legislators and officials hawk the sexual mutilation of children as “gender-affirming care.”

The litany of offenses is essentially neverending.

