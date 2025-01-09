British government horrified at Elon Musk’s language, O.K. with the gang rape of young girls

The past few years have made cynics of a great many of us.

Sometimes hearts have to harden a bit for some of us to make it through another day. After all that’s transpired, I often think to myself, “Nothing could shock me anymore.”

Sadly, that has proven not to be the case.

Sometimes ignorance is blended with sheer, mind-bending depravity. The number of people actually celebrating the torture and slaughter of over a thousand innocent Jewish folks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 — and openly supporting Hamas — was depressing enough.

But the recent outcry in Britain among government types and the chattering classes over Elon Musk’s plea for an inquiry into the mostly Pakistani rape gangs that have for far too long tortured, abused, and even murdered countless young British lasses is beyond the pale.

Nicholas Watt, political editor at the BBC’s Newsnight, recently said to a clearly uncomfortable panel: "There is absolute horror at the highest levels of government at the “incendiary language” we have seen from Elon Musk."

In fact, according to Newsnight, Britain's socialist government is considering ending its security partnership with the United States if Donald Trump endorses Elon Musk's views on the groom-and-rape gangs. (Certain members of the American media seem to agree with the British elites that calling attention to the rape gangs is a bigger scandal than the rape gangs themselves.)

It is unsurprising that insufficiently bland language would shock and offend many in the British government and media, since free speech in Britain is almost as dead as many of the young girls who were brutalized by migrant South Asian men.

“Harumph! In polite society it is very bad form indeed to use words like ‘rape’ and ‘anal,’ let alone to cast aspersions on a marginalized group of immigrant men!

Has Elon Musk no shame?!”

The term “absolute horror” should be reserved to describe what the countless young girls had to endure. I’m guessing they would have much preferred to have been the ‘victim’ of “incendiary language” rather than having been gang-raped and their anuses forcibly ‘branded’ with curling irons.

The British government might prefer to end its long-time security partnership with the U.S. rather than begin to look into the atrocities being committed against the nation’s young girls?!

How can this be possible? Is it really so afraid of offending Muslims? Surely this wouldn’t offend a majority of Muslims, and if it did, who would care? Are those in the government really more afraid of revealing the truth of this matter than of distancing themselves from the United States? Would they really rather snub Trump and his incoming administration -- even at the expense of so many young lasses?

Do they detest Elon Musk more than they detest the gangland anal rape of youngsters?

No wonder elites are fading away like the nations they lead. This should bring down a government.

“Shocking” is inadequate to describe this scandal. Or it should be.

Evil rises. It must be stopped.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service // public domain