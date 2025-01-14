Bitter Kamala refuses to give J.D. Vance and his young family a tour of the vice presidential residence

It looks like Kamala Harris's classy streak is over.

For awhile there, we thought something had changed in her when she graciously certified the 2024 election in the Senate and put on a decent appearance at Jimmy Carter's funeral. It seemed like a politically smart way of distinguishing herself from bitter Joe Biden and preserving her political viability.

But now the old Kamala is back, classless as ever, refusing to give the incoming vice president, J.D. Vance and his young family, a courtesy tour of the Naval Observatory, which serves as the vice presidential residence. She even could have proudly shown him all the renovations she had done.

But according to CBS News:

When JD Vance, his wife Usha and their three young children move into the Naval Observatory residence on Jan. 20, it will be their first time inside the white Queen Anne-style mansion that has been home to vice presidents since the 1970s. Vice President Kamala Harris has not extended an invitation for a formal sit-down or tour, multiple Democratic and Republican sources told CBS News. In November, Usha Vance, via intermediaries, reached out to staff for the home's current occupants, Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, seeking details including what they would need to childproof it. Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel Vance are all under the age of eight. The questions were initially rebuffed by a Harris political appointee.

Recall that then-Vice President Mike Pence offered such a tour for her back in 2020 to much fanfare in the press. Pence was praised widely for it.

But she wasn't about to return the favor. So much for a smooth transition, even if for nothing more than to stand in contrast to the disgusting Biden who's doing all he can to ensure there is no transition at all.

So here we are, and the CBS report says that Navy briefers are telling the young family what the place looks like. They'll find out if they were right when they move into the residence unawares. Coming in with young kids, lucky them.

It's odd to see, and raises a few eyebrows as to what's going on at that place in these waning days of the Biden administration.

Is the place a pigpen, strewn with booze bottles and doobie butts from Kamala in her cups? Is her inability to retain staff preventing some kind of cleanup? Is the possibility of that getting out to the public what's preventing the tour?

Or is there some domestic strife with hubby Doug Emhoff, billed "the office a******" by his law colleagues, preventing a happy home front for a tour?

Is Kamala out on some kind of last-minute taxpayer-paid shopping tour, which she seems to have planned for Singapore and Germany, and has supposedly called off? Did she fly off somewhere else for that, and thus, won't be around until the Jan. 20 handoff?

Or is she just in a snit, or so depressed she can't get out of bed? Someone noted that she posted a picture of herself at the Carter funeral with Trump's picture cropped out:

First Kamala Harris posted a Carter funeral picture with Trump hidden behind a post. Now this. @KamalaHarris @VP is a #soreloser. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) January 14, 2025

Even from her own point of view, it seems shortsighted. What if she or someone in her family accidentally leaves something behind? She won't be in much position after this to call the Vances up and ask them to pop it in the mail for her.

There are a lot of possibilities here, plus just general bitterness sinking in as Kamala watches Democrat prospects collapse in California with the Palisades and Altadena fires which actually threatened her own home back in Brentwood, not the least from looters, a couple of which were picked up by the cops around her place over the weekend in what was a muddled story someone didn't want to get out.

If she wanted to classily decline to tour the residence with the Vances, either for real reasons or with a minor white lie, she could have said she was tending to fire matters back home in Brentwood and dispatched someone else to give the tour. Everyone would understand, and offer sympathy with that.

But she didn't want to do that.

She just wanted to decline. To a man with a young family. That tells us a lot about her.

Let's hope this puts paid to her remaining political career and she can go down with Gavin Newsom. What a crummy way to exit the vice presidential office.

Image: Wikimedia Commons via Picryl (cropped) // public domain