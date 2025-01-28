Biden’s government ignored disaster-struck Americans because of political affiliation, Trump shows up and works for LA Democrats

With President Trump’s recent visit to a fire- and incompetence-ravaged Los Angeles, there’s an important contrast to note, and that is how the two “sides” respond to their countrymen in need.

As we all remember, Joe Biden’s government deliberately ignored those who lost everything (or were dying) in the catastrophic hurricanes of last fall, because they were Trump supporters:

FEMA is facing accusations of bias as a message sent by an employee emerged telling them to skip homes with signs supporting Donald Trump following a hurricane. The letter sent to President Joe Biden from Kevin Guthrie, the Executive Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, read that an employee named ‘Miss Washington’ and her team ‘Crew 33’ ignored homes with Trump signs following Hurricane Milton. The employee’s text message read: ‘Avoid homes advertising Trump.’

The employee was apparently fired (was she rehired at another agency though?), but it seems to me like the appropriate and just response is criminal charges—which she hasn’t yet faced.

Think about the toxic disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, which Joe Biden didn’t bother to visit or lend support for over a year after the disaster—an overwhelming majority of the entire area is “very conservative” and votes Republican.

After Biden, Kamala Harris, and Lloyd Austin fomented chaos in Afghanistan with their decision to withdraw like they did and got 13 service members killed in the process, Biden made the Gold Star families wait to receive the remains of their loved ones while he reportedly napped for hours on the tarmac—after all, those who actually serve this country aren’t Biden’s kind of people.

Did Biden ever reach out and apologize to Laken Riley’s family? What about Jocelyn Nungaray’s? The family of Rachel Morin? I mean, his policies are directly responsible for admitting their rapist killers into the U.S., so it’s certainly on him. But of course, none of those families are pro-Biden.

Contrast all that to Trump’s response this week, after he touched down in California to assess the post-fire situation. When meeting with Mayor Bass, he learned that her government planned to keep residents from their homes/lots/belongings for eighteen months, but by the end of the conversation, he had negotiated down that time frame to immediate access. Let’s not forget these L.A. residents are almost entirely California progressives who hate Trump, a fact of which he is well aware—but he fought for them anyway, galvanizing his reputation as a man of all Americans.

