Americans, be careful for whom you vote; your lives may depend on it

Is there a person on the planet that still believes that DEI is a good thing?

If there is, consider that person mentally or informationally handicapped.

While there are countless examples of why putting people in jobs for which competence, intelligence and courage under fire is the right thing to do, to say the least, hiring or appointing people on the basis of their minority/ethnic status, gender, and/or gender orientation, is downright dangerous.

No crisis has proven this true more blatantly than the California wildfires.

California has long been the primary lab experiment for progressive policies, all of which have proven to be failures; but progressives never admit failure.

The prog powers that be are never dissuaded from pursuing their version of a socialist Utopia, no matter how many tragedies they cause, no matter how many lives are lost. The fires that have cost what will easily amount to something over a hundred billion dollars in lost properties are just the latest, and perhaps the most serious wake-up call.

The left is a danger to us all. They do not care about individual lives. They do not care about property not their own.

Pacific Palisades was the perhaps the most idyllic example of the American dream. It is mostly a wealthy enclave but many people who lost their homes lived in modest houses, families who lived there, paid the monstrously high taxes, so their children could attend the city’s superb schools, most of which have now burned down.

It was a beautiful community, close to the beach, between Santa Monica and Malibu, home to countless celebrities who favored it over the fundamental snobbery of Beverly Hills.

Altadena, on the other hand, was a typical American town, a suburb of Los Angeles within view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline and adjacent to Pasadena, one of SoCal’s oldest and loveliest cities.

Ten thousand structures, mostly homes, in the Palisades, Eaton Canyon and Malibu have burned to the ground in a fire that brings to mind the Lahaina, Maui fire. Total devastation; displaced families who will never regain what they have lost in property, the comfort of home, memories, memorabilia, everything they owned, gone. Their lives will never be quite the same. They will recover and be grateful for their survival, but they will be different people. Depending on the person, possessions will either come to be more important than before or not important at all.

The tragedy is that these fires never should have happened.

Everyone knows this by now. Gavin Newsom is a psycho narcissist who wants to be president but has no business being governor of California, let alone dog catcher. He is the textbook example of a man with a personality disorder. He takes no responsibility for his catastrophic policies that have quite literally ruined his state. He does not remotely live by the dictates he imposes on the rest of us; not during the COVID lockdowns and not during these fires. His policies – destroy dams, restrict water to farmers and fire hydrants alike to protect the delta smelt, are all absurd on their face.

Then there is our commie mayor, Karen Bass (she is a Castro fan). She left the country after she knew the fires were a threat due to the extreme winds. She is a DEI mayor who has seen to it that the entire cast of Los Angeles government is woke – pro-LGBTQ, diverse, as in prominently minority, gay and, above all, multi-cultural in the extreme. The same is true of her Fire Department chief and assistant fire chief.

Neither merit nor qualifications are necessary to get a job in the Los Angeles ruling class.

Both Newsom and Bass should be immediately impeached for abject failure on the job. Neither one of them is qualified or able to do the jobs they’ve been stupidly elected to perform. It would be hard to adequately describe the anger Southern Californians now feel toward these two people.

Adam Carolla is correct – all those progressives who voted for these two morons because they are Democrats, will soon be voting Republican as soon as they try to rebuild their homes and discover how the deep state seeks to regulate, to foil every move they make.

The nation has suffered through four years of the worst administration in American history. The destructiveness of the Biden regime will take decades from which to recover. The open border alone will cause more deaths and damage than we can possibly predict now. Trump will be a force for good but undoing Biden’s purposeful assault on everything Americans value will not be easy. The deep state is real; it is anti-American and truly evil. If the California fires wake up our woke progressives to the reality of what they have been supporting, paying for, lobbying for all these years, no one can say it was worth it but there may be a sliver of good to come from it.

These devastating fires, disastrous beyond description, should not have happened. They did happen because irresponsible voters elected irresponsible leaders like Newsom and Bass simply because they are Democrats. Neither of them had or has any business in any positions of power over the glorious state of California.

Wake up, Democrats.

If you voted for Newsom and Bass, you are partly responsible for the catastrophe that has befallen California and the many thousands of citizens who have just suffered losses beyond belief.

