2024: 1,100 anchor babies born every day in US

According to a new analysis from John Binder at Breitbart, there were roughly 400,000 anchor babies born in the U.S. in 2024 alone. As always, I like to look at the number in different contexts:

400,000 anchor babies per year means around 1,100 anchor babies per day; this means more than 11 percent of births taking place on U.S. soil are individuals who are not legitimate citizens and have no right to be here.

400,000 anchor babies means (we can’t know how many multiples are included in this data set) probably 400,000 illegal alien mothers are now fast-tracked to their own citizenship, and we can assume a majority of these anchor babies also anchor an illegal alien father as well. For a very rough estimate, that means 800,000 illegals now have a “legitimate” reason to remain in the U.S., and if each woman were giving birth to one child, that’s 1.2 million people each year being grafted into American society through unscrupulous and unfair means.

400,000 anchor babies like means around 400,000 hospital births which were paid for by U.S. taxpayers. With the median cost of childbirth and postnatal care amounting to around $17,000, that’s $6.8 billion a year. C-section births, without insurance, can soar above $50k for delivery.

For this very reason (among countless others), I am a big fan of the “deport them all” approach, as well as ending ridiculous policies like birthright citizenship.

As conservatives, we certainly have a heart for innocent people caught in the crossfire of bad policy, especially when those innocent people are children—this is why we’re largely against “healthcare” that sees in-utero babies poisoned and dismembered, we fight agendas that promote sexually disturbed men having access to and influence over children, and we categorically reject the sexualization of our youth through all the other avenues the left attempts to traverse.

That being said, there is no obligation, moral or otherwise, to continue with anchor baby policies—the parents must go home, and take their children with them. I refuse to give in to the gaslighting that somehow the plight of these foreign children is my burden and it’s on me to cede ground to lawlessness. Sure, these kids would be disadvantaged, but that’s not because of anything I did; they can thank their criminal parents and corrupt politicians for that.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.