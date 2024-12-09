Why Biden is the worst U.S. president ever -- and the silver lining to this catastrophic presidency

Voters have delivered another devastating blow to the Biden administration after the emphatic defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris.



A recent poll for the Daily Mail newspaper revealed that votes think Joe Biden is the worst president in almost 50 years.



Biden performed worse than another one-term President, Jimmy Carter. Carter suffered a landslide defeat in 1980 for presiding over double-digit inflation and a botched effort to rescue American hostages in Iran.



The survey of 1,006 registered U.S. voters released Friday asked them to rank the nine elected presidents from the last 55 years in order from best to worst.



The poll also revealed that Biden’s approval rating dropped from 41% to 37%, due to his decision to issue a sweeping pardon of his son Hunter. More than 52% of respondents thought the pardon was wrong.

It is essential to state that this isn't some poll conducted by a right-leaning outfit, in the same poll Barack Hussein Obama did rather well in the poll with 41 percent approving and 20 percent disapproving.



NEW: The latest @DailyMail / J.L. Partners poll asked the American public to rank presidents from the last 50 years



The results show the public rank Joe Biden as the worst president in modern history, behind Richard Nixon



J.L. Partners/@DailyMail, 1,006 RV



Link in next tweet pic.twitter.com/EjLaBG498E — J.L. Partners 🇺🇸 (@J_L_Partners) December 6, 2024



Legendary newsman and historian Bill O'Reilly calls Biden the second-worst president in U.S. history. O'Reilly rates James Buchanan who was in office from 1857-1861 as the worst. O'Reilly blamed Buchanan for allowing the Civil War.



So what makes Biden the worst president in the last 50 years?



We first look why Biden didn't deserve to be in the White House in the first place.



The 2020 Democrat primary was rigged in favor of Biden.





The 2020 presidential elections were rigged in favor of Biden



Important news of Hunter Biden's shady foreign deals was suppressed and discredited.







In the end, Biden was installed in the White House.



Biden's rapidly declining mental and cognitive faculties made him an ideal puppet for the establishment.



Most presidents remain focused on how history will judge them.



But Biden struggles to remember his way around the White House lawn, Biden's handlers knew that the concern of his legacy wouldn’t even cross his impaired mind.



From the White House, the establishment began wreaking havoc on Americans using Biden as a rubber stamp.



The border was left open allowing a record-breaking number of illegal aliens to cross over. This stealing of resources and jobs that are meant for taxpaying citizens. But the real peril is that some of the aliens could be criminals and terrorists.



The open border facilitated the smuggling of illicit narcotics which has



Inflation soared to sky-high levels, making basic items unaffordable for regular Americans.



The supply chain crisis has caused a shortage of essential commodities.



Biden mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic and forced vaccine mandates.



Biden's ill-planned withdrawal from Afghanistan left that country unstable and in the hands of America's enemies, undoing all development in that region.



The Taliban is now in charge of that troubled country and al-Qaida also has a base.



The Afghanistan disaster emboldened Russia to intervene militarily in Ukraine.



Instead of bringing about peace, the Biden administration colluded with the military-industrial complex to extend the war.

Since the war began, the U.S. Congress has voted through five bills providing Ukraine with aid worth $175 billion. Given the record of corruption in Ukraine and in D.C. one wonders if the funds actually reached the intended destinations.



The war in Ukraine has also attracted over 20 thousand foreign fighters among whom



There is easy access to advanced weaponry in Ukraine which means they could be sold on the black market or to terrorists or worse terrorists may directly pick them up. The Biden administration could inadvertently end up funding an attack perhaps even on U.S. soil.



On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas launched the largest-ever terrorist attack on Israeli soil. Over



According to Israel, 251 Israelis and foreigners also were abducted on Oct. 7.



Among the hostages are



Biden is the first president to target his political opponents and dissenters with toxic rhetoric openly.



The blatantly partisan



A meme creator and social media influencer was sentenced to seven months in prison for posting a joke on Twitter.

There was a FBI raid on the home of a pro-life activist.

These judicial and law enforcement overreaches aimed to scare dissenters and eventually outlaw political opposition.



Biden was seldom held accountable for propaganda wing masquerading as the mainstream news media, the only time they reported factually was when the establishment was preparing to uninstall Biden and install the bumbling word salad chef.



The myriad catastrophes led some to infer that these weren't a result of incompetence but malice, i.e., the establishment was attempting to alter the nation fundamentally.

When Biden was sworn in, many claimed that the grown-ups were back in charge in D.C.



Alas, these 'grown-ups' were corrupt, malicious, and inept causing chaos in the U.S. and around the world.



The constant theme during the four years of Biden's misgovernance is hardship, humiliation, and perils for regular citizens and embarrassment for the U.S. globally.



The polls that are usually wrong, got it right this time, Biden, truly is the worst U.S. president in recent history.

But there is a silver lining to this unmitigated catastrophe of a presidency.

The myriad scandals and disasters alerted regular citizens, not just Trump loyalists, of the value of the MAGA movement and the Trump presidency.

The unprecedented law enforcement and judicial overreach by the Biden presidency revealed the true colors of the D.C. Democrat establishment, not just to the politically engaged but regular citizens and casual news consumers.

If the D.C. establishment was astute they would have allowed the 2020 presidential elections to be fair. Trump would have won and by this time would have been on his way out.

However they overestimated their powers of persuasion and capacity to rig, assuming that they could sway or scare people by targeting Trump and his supporters.

But the rigged elections and myriad instances of overreach scared, enraged, and engaged citizens, not just Trump loyalists.

They realized if this was allowed, the nation would become a one-party state.

This righteous indignation doubtlessly contributed to Trump's landslide victory and the mandate to bring about real change.