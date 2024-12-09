WaPo journo argues it’s cruel to force federal employees back to the office because it amounts to an ‘invisible’ pay cut

If we had a strong president instead of a weak figurehead for the last four years, the federal workforce would have been required to show up for work at the office years ago. Instead of Biden surrounding himself with anyone with a business background, he hired people who wanted big government, and who concentrated on DEI and climate change instead of making the government more efficient for the American people. As the federal workforce stayed home, they issued regulations as fast as they could control what the rest of us do.

Instead of trying to control the budget, they sought to make as many people dependent on the government as fast as they could.

As the workforce stayed home, they continually hired more government employees. Not once did they justify the need, they just hired people.

Now, as these federal employees whine about going to the office, a person posing as a journalist, Catherine Rampell, lobbies for these workers to stay home because the poor things would get an invisible pay cut if they were forced to show up for their jobs:

Return-to-work mandates are an invisible pay cut Declines in remote work — and the recent proliferation of high-profile firms ordering workers back to the office — are a sign that the labor market is weaker than it might appear. That’s because return-to-office mandates are, effectively, an invisible pay cut. Let me explain.

Does that mean when these workers left the office to telework they received an “invisible” raise?

Rampell has always been an advocate for higher taxes to pay for the massive bureaucracy. I have never seen an opinion piece from her admitting that tax increases are pay cuts for all of us.

Here is an abbreviated list of workers who have to show up at work instead of being able to stay home like these high paid bureaucrats think they deserve:

Police

Firefighters

All first responders

9-1-1 workers

Garbage collectors

Border Patrol

Postal workers

Dock workers

Convenience store and retail workers

Doctors

Nurses

Farmers

Farm laborers

Waitstaff

Cooks

Maids and other leisure and hospitality workers

Stockers

Warehouse workers

Factory workers

Coal (and other) miners

Oil field workers

Truck and bus drivers

Uber, Lyft, and cab drivers

Daycare workers

Landscapers

Linemen

Electricians

Car mechanics

Plumbers

Carpenters

Bank tellers

The list is endless; in almost all cases these workers get much lower pay and many fewer benefits than these spoiled federal workers who think they are entitled to work in their jammies. According to Elon Musk, less than 1% of the federal workforce shows up and works a full workweek, when you exclude security and maintenance staff:

If you exclude security guards & maintenance personnel, the number of government workers who show up in person and do 40 hours of work a week is closer to 1%!



Almost no one. https://t.co/4IGzbLqP3R — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2024

How many children were greatly harmed by bureaucrats who said their schools should be closed? Remote learning for children is as useless as much of the work supposedly performed by people working from home.

How many bars, restaurants, and small businesses were harmed or destroyed because government and other employees were allowed to work from home? Maybe Rampell should worry about them instead of the federal bureaucrats who might have to go to the office after a four-year stint on the couch.

How many service workers ended up having to get federal subsidies or benefits because so many workers stayed home?

How many people are living paycheck-to-paycheck or going into debt because spoiled people think they shouldn’t have to go to the office?

The government despicably fired people who chose not to take a vaccine. They should certainly fire people who think they should get paid to stay home.

Image: Dion Hinchcliffe, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.