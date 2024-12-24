Violent and very male Tren de Aragua gangbanger dressed in drag to evade cops and almost did—but his voice gave him away

A reminder that men wearing a female disguise are still in fact men.

You may or may not have heard about a horrific story out of Aurora, Colorado (you would if you happened to read Jack Hellner’s piece on the mainstream media refusing to pick this story up and report on it), but here are the basic details: Tren de Aragua gangbangers living at the apartment complex, one which we’re probably all familiar with because a video caught on a doorbell camera of armed gang members entering an apartment across the hall went viral in August of this year, recently kidnapped an illegal migrant couple who also lived at the facility. The TdA thugs held the pair hostage, and tortured them while other gang members burglarized the couple’s apartment; the man was pistol-whipped and stabbed, and the woman reportedly had her fingernails pulled off, and they were only released when they promised the TdA attackers that they would not involved the police.

Well, the couple lied, and the cops arrived to make arrests—but one of the TdA assailants, Niefred Serpa-Acosta, initially evaded detection… because he had “disguised” himself as a woman by wearing a long-haired wig. According to a report out at the New York Post, the city’s police chief actually credits Serpa-Acosta’s “disguise” as the reason he wasn’t taken into custody earlier. Now, Serpa-Acosta was actually one of the men pictured in the viral video from August, but fled cops at that time and remained on the lam—he was only allowed at the apartments to begin with because for some unknown reason, ICE released him into the interior even after he admitted to being a member of TdA. (That alone warrants criminal prosecution of Biden’s people staffing federal agencies.)

Anyway, Serpa-Acosta was only identified when his booming testosterone voice gave him away, but how his oven mitt hands and his ugly, manly face didn’t is beyond me. For reference, below is Serpa-Acosta’s “disguse”:

Serpa-Acosta is such an ugly “woman” that he reminded me of this dude:

Men in women’s clothing is a disguise, a costume, and definitely not indicative of reality—I hope the “trans” world is listening.

Serpa-Acosta is reportedly in ICE’s custody, so let’s hope he’s not immediately released again, to terrorize somebody new—we’ve still got to get through another three-ish weeks of this nightmarish dystopia.

