Trump's second term is shaping up to be different from his first

President Trump’s Wild Bunch returning to power signals not just a change in leadership but a focus on substance over style.

If we use his first-term performance as a gauge to measure what to expect in his second term, we can see that there are fundamental differences this time.

Let’s start with the first thing that will change—strategy.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you can already see the structural changes from first term Trump vs. today: fast, out-of-the-block, decisive picks that imply loyalty to a cause, not just to Trump personally.

Take Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who are co-running the Department of Government Efficiency. They don’t need the power trip or the money. They are just loyal to the essential Trump priority of gaining control of the federal bureaucracy and living within our means.

Trump promises to fix:

• An out-of-control budget process that delivers continuing resolutions instead of actual budgets

• An inconsistent foreign policy frequently at odds with well-thought-out national priorities

• The lone superpower on earth swatting gnats while ignoring vital geopolitical issues

• An inability to discipline our decision-making process and make long-term measurable progress at home and abroad.

• A complete failure of messaging, domestically and away, paints us as feckless, unsophisticated, and unreliable.

A disciplined political process has evaded us for a generation. Like cancer, that lack of discipline spreads to the entire body. If Trump can accomplish a single thing, accountability within our government that encompasses fiscal, operational, and logical goals, everything else will tend to fall into place.

A new Trump administration also promises to bring back a new era of big ideas that only America can achieve:

• Peace in the Middle East

• No more forever wars

• Fair trade in place of free trade

• Cost containment and a move to a balanced budget

• The end of the “free lunch” mentality that is the main product of the Deep State

• The return of raw patriotism, the lack of, has depleted our military ranks and destroyed our warrior ethos, heralding our undoing if not changed.

• Accountability: Without which, the center cannot hold, and America would have become but a footnote of history

To break the bureaucratic inertia ingrained in our systems, Trump will necessarily have to set priorities, taking on each issue in turn. As part of a need to bring focus and priority to America’s existential issues, Trump should declare a national emergency with clear objectives that address the above problems and then communicate regularly, explaining the how and why of what we must do and the beneficial results it will deliver to America and the world.

To be successful, Trump is already moderating his rhetoric as he transitions into governing a vast bureaucracy, bending it to his vision. With the help of many good cabinet and other picks, Trump’s dream can now be spread across the entirety of the federal government. I think we can all agree it’s high time we did something different.

The American public, Republicans and Democrats, our military, and lobbyists all have a long track record of waiting out a new administration with the admonishment “I’ve seen ‘em come, and I’ve seen’em go” resonating.

Trump’s vision of America will not just fall into place; it will be a war of wills. I hope every American roots for Trump. This is our last best shot at revitalizing our country and returning to a better time for America and the world. It is perhaps that last part that is so important to keep in mind. Trump’s strategy to fix America also restrains tyrants in other countries from filling a vacuum our leadership and policies create.

God bless America.

Allan J. Feifer is a patriot, author, businessman, thinker, and strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.

