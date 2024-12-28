Trump, like Lincoln, a threat to an established institution

It has lately occurred to me that, much as Abraham Lincoln was considered an existential threat to the pro-slavery South, to the institution of slavery itself, and to the “Deep South State” (to coin a phrase), Donald Trump is seen as an equal threat to the longtime swamp creatures dwelling in and around the capital today. In fact, the similarities are striking.

While Democrats this go-around haven’t fired on Fort Sumter, those who consider Trump a threat have fired on him.

There was a plan to prevent Lincoln from taking office, much as there have been multiple plans to prevent Trump from doing the same.

Sadly, you can bet that today’s Deep Staters will fight a figurative war with Trump and his supporters with the same zealousness and ferocity as the slaveholding, solidly Democrat South fought the free states. Democrats back then sought disunion by literally attempting to secede from it.

And by attacking the northern states militarily, today’s Democrats foment disunion by attempting to divide us by promoting CRT and DEI programs, reparations, and countless other policies, ideas, and programs.

Slavery, the “peculiar institution” of yesteryear, is not dissimilar to the monopoly on power, and indeed mental tyranny, that is the “peculiar institution” beloved of the modern Democrat party. Let us hope that freedom prevails again today.

As Lincoln said to his fellow Springfield residents upon leaving to take office in Washington, D.C., “Let us all pray that the God of our fathers may not forsake us now.”

As Trump prepares to take office next month, a similar prayer seems in order now.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License