Trouble in paradise: CNN reporters questions Dick Durbin about the congressional pay raise, and a lover’s spat ensues

There’s trouble in paradise.

Since word broke that the House was trying to ram through another gigantic nearly 1,600-page omnibus spending bill before the Christmas recess, which included a massive pay raise for members of Congress, it’s been an all-out war. Yesterday morning, one of CNN’s reporters questioned Illinois senator Dick Durbin about the salary increase, and a lover’s spat ensued:

🚨The Dems are eating themselves alive:



CNN Reporter: “People look at the performance of Congress and say ‘Why should we give them more money?’”



Senator Durbin: “What about the media?… Half of your listeners are not there anymore and you’re still getting the same paycheck.” pic.twitter.com/m7k4q8euRG — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 18, 2024

When even CNN turns on the D.C. establishment…things are not copacetic—but, Durbin does deserve a touché for his retort, because he’s exactly right, and it was funny.

Here’s what else the bill included: $3 billion for a new NFL stadium in Washington D.C.; “an expansion” of “federal health benefits” for all members of Congress; preclusions for using Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) money on flights for illegal migrants unless it’s for “internal” operations, meaning they can ship these leeches around the U.S. but not out of it; oh, and this, which gave de facto citizenship to any illegal invader currently within our borders:

Holy Crap…



The CR bill changes the definition and Borden’s the Scope of a "United States person" to include anyone present in the U.S., not just citizens or permanent residents. https://t.co/Y3W8pGw6ZJ pic.twitter.com/C2GRJACL0e — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) December 18, 2024

And, all these things too:

Updated List - what this CR bill does:

—— allows vaccine

—— mask mandates

—— vaccine passports

—— expanded emergency powers

—— gain-of-function research

—— diverts approx. $200 billion from Social Security

—— prevents investigating or subpoenaing Congress

—— gives Congress a… pic.twitter.com/nG9bnOfmoi — Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) December 18, 2024

And who do we have to thank for this? Well, this piece of work:

Johnson, Sep 2024: There won’t be a Christmas Omnibus



Johnson, Dec 2024: Everybody understands the necessity of this Christmas Omnibus pic.twitter.com/a2A7EAN3z1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2024

I’ve said this before but I’m going to say it again, but when every scumbag “Republican” in Congress, after more than a dozen rounds of failed votes, suddenly surrenders the Speaker’s gavel to “let MAGA have their guy,” we’re being played. I feel compelled to remind the reader of this because when I was the bearer of bad news in October of 2023, revealing that Mike Johnson was not on the people’s side and his promotion to speaker was going to be bad, I was the messenger shot by naive conservatives clinging to a “victory” that didn’t exist.

No spending bills until the budget is balanced.

