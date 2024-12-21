The Saudi Christmas killer: Was he or wasn’t he (Muslim)?

Yesterday, a Saudi Arabian man drove his heavy-duty Mercedes through a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing five (as of now) and injuring 200 others. The killer’s Saudi background screamed “Muslim!!!” However, we’re now being told that the killer is an “ex-Muslim.”

I keep thinking of those old Clairol hair dye commercials. Younger readers won’t remember them, but older ones will: “Does she or doesn’t she? Only her hairdresser knows for sure.” In this case, whether he really was an “ex-Muslim” is one of those things that, perhaps, only Allah knows for sure

The car’s driver was a guy named Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, and we’re now being told that he was actually more of a right-wing conspiracy theorist. Thus, the Daily Mail explains,

MailOnline can reveal that al-Abdulmohsen, a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy from the Saudi Arabian city of Hofuf, moved to Germany in 2006 and lives in Bernburg. He has been recognised as a refugee since 2016. Previous media reports suggest he had worked to help ex-Muslims, particularly women, to flee Saudi Arabia after turning their backs on the religion. Analysis of his social media reveals tweets in support of Germany’s anti-immigration party AfD, while he has also made comments supporting Elon Musk, far-right thug Tommy Robinson and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The account’s bio reads: ‘Saudi Military Opposition. Germany chases female Saudi asylum seekers, inside and outside Germany, to destroy their lives. Germany wants to islamize Europe.’

The New York Post has much the same story:

Saudi Arabia warned Germany three times about the Saudi doctor who allegedly killed five and injured more than 200 when he plowed through a busy Christmas market — and repeatedly promised he would die justice in the “Islamic war waged by Germany” months before carrying out Friday’s terror attack. The first warning came in 2007, just one year after psychologist Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, 50, fled to the European country, sources told CNN. The alleged terrorist had a history of expressing radical views of varying kinds. Saudi Arabia considers him a fugitive and had requested his extradition between 2007 and 2008 — but German authorities refused over concerns for al-Abdulmohsen’s safety upon his return. In spite of this, al-Abdulmohsen spewed anti-German and anti-Muslim rhetoric on social media for years and urged fellow asylum seekers to avoid living in Germany.

Based upon this information, there are three possible scenarios: (1) The guy is a former Muslim who hates Germany for being complicit with Islam, so he decided to slaughter innocent people at a Christian-oriented Christmas market; (2) the guy is a complete lunatic; and (3) the guy is a Muslim who has played a Taqiyya game for almost two decades as a Muslim sleeper agent in Germany.

I consider the first possibility the least likely, even though it aligns most closely with the known facts. It’s just...well...ridiculous. The second scenario is a distinct possibility because the facts of scenario number one describe someone who is a fruit-loop.

And then there’s the third possibility: Taqiyya. That’s when Muslims hide their religious belief. Wikipedia assures us that Muslims do this for their safety, and that’s certainly a possibility. In the 15th and 16th centuries, Jews in Spain and Portugal ostensibly converted to escape being slaughtered but continued to practice their faith in secret. Over the centuries, some eventually embraced Christianity, but they never lost that Jewish memory.

So yes, taqiyya could, indeed, be a protective cover against a hostile society.

However, the last twenty-plus years have also made us aware that taqiyya is a form of dissimulation that enables terrorists to operate undercover, like sleeper agents. For example, in 2013, after a terrorist attack in Toulouse, the French police discovered taqiyya:

“It’s not the money, it’s the deception that’s critical,” said the 23-year-old French-Algerian shortly before he jumped off his Toulouse apartment window and was gunned down by an elite French anti-terror unit. The somewhat cryptic cry was a likely reference to “taqiyya” – a form of religious dissimulation or legal dispensation in which believers deny their faith or even commit blasphemous acts as a deception if they are seriously threatened or at risk of persecution. [snip] For the traditionally persecuted Shiite minority [in the 7th century after the Sunni schism], deception – or taqiyya – was considered a matter of survival. Although the term does not exist in Sunni jurisprudence, there have been rare cases of Sunnis practicing taqiyya in extraordinary circumstances. But it was not until the term was recovered by Sunni jihadists trained in the Afghan terror camps that it began to get the attention of counterterrorism experts as trained and radicalised young men began practising taqiyya as a means of integrating and disguising themselves in Western societies. “Taqiyya, as it’s understood today, is actually a radicalised version of concealment, in the sense that some religious extremists have found 'dalils' (or 'evidence') in the Koran that would justify their actions,” said Trévidic.

Muslims in Europe have used pretend anti-Islam sentiments as a cover for illegal, violent acts:

The phenomenon of Muslims pretending to leave Islam and converting to other faiths or claiming atheism to secure asylum is not new. Recently, a case in England highlighted this trend. Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, an Afghan migrant, applied for asylum in the UK, claiming a false… pic.twitter.com/Q4Ik1ClPfD — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) December 21, 2024

So, is there evidence that Taleb al-Abdulmohsen was a sleeper Muslim radical? Yes, and he was probably an Iranian agent:

Despite claims made by the German press, Taleb Al Abdulmohsen is not an ex-Muslim atheist, nor is he a fan of the AfD or Elon Musk. While he may have spread this misinformation himself, it aligns with the practice of Taqqiye, an Islamic doctrine that permits lying and deception… pic.twitter.com/tU2tRS51Lr — Maral Salmassi (@MaralSalmassi) December 21, 2024

Here is his reply with the google translation pic.twitter.com/3ou8SZKY1A — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) December 21, 2024

Even if option three is the correct one—that is, the killer is a sleeper Iranian agent—I expect the German authorities to hide behind his anti-Muslim rhetoric. Nevertheless, given all the warnings they had that he was a killer, the fact that they did nothing is itself a scandal. Europe’s self-imposed suicide marches on.