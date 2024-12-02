The NFL needs to freshen up its messaging

After having watched another Sunday of NFL games, I must say I am sick and tired of the virtue-signaling the league engages in via the trite sayings in the backs of its end zones and on the backs of its players’ helmets.

As younger folks might say, “It’s so yesterday.”

It has been going on for several years now, and had its genesis in the wake of the ‘George Floyd was murdered by racist cops hoax.’ (See also: “The Fall Of Minneapolis.”)

It is time for it to stop. It is time for healing.

Rhetorical question: has anyone who has ever seen one of these ‘messages’ ever promptly changed their outlook or behavior because of them? Of course not. That’s not the point. That’s not the point of any ‘progressive’ message aimed at us by giant corporations, ‘social justice warriors,’ Democrat politicians -- or their brain-dead sycophants in mainstream media and ‘entertainment.’

The point is to make them appear to be something they are demonstrably not: smarter, better, and more caring than us. Which is ironically self-defeating, as no one who might conceivably be smarter, better, or more caring than us would so shamelessly attempt to parade that ‘fact.’

Most of us have heard of the ‘Seven Deadly Sins.’

The NFL has the Seven Approved Messages.

Sadly, these messages fly in the face of the first Deadly Sin, pride. And also do not embrace at least the first three of the Seven Heavenly Virtues, which are prudence, justice, and temperance. Is it really prudent to silently lecture everyone who is watching your entertainment product, essentially suggesting that they are all nearly irredeemable racists, bigots, and hate-mongers? Can it logically be considered justice to proclaim “Black Lives Matter” but not the lives of any other group? It is not an example of temperance to continually insult the intelligence—and character—of your customers/fans.

I would love to see some alternatives to “Choose Love,” “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “It Takes All of Us,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Inspire Change,” and “Say Their Stories.” I believe many, if not most, NFL fans would like to see some fresher messages, ones that make us think, laugh, or both.

I humbly suggest the following: “Our Bite Mocks Do Fry,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Where’s The Beef?” or “Life Is Tough, Then You Die.”

“Better Red Than Dead” could be a viable message for the less courageous in the league, while “Better Dead Than Red” could be its counterpart.

“You know, you know, the thing,” “I’m With Her,” “Seek Help,” or “Schwing!” would also be fun.

Imagine the possibilities.



Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License