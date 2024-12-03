Before illegal aliens took over NYC, my wife Marie and I frequently visited NYC to attend Broadway shows. We rode the subway until we had the Daniel Penny experience!

One night, returning from a play, we entered a subway train. We sensed something was amiss, but remained on the train. A woman sat in front of me with her sweater on her lap and a couple of suspicious male characters appeared. I thought she had a gun under the sweater. Before the doors closed, five plainclothes policemen came rushing down the stairs and entered the train. One officer stood next to me, and I saw his weapon. We exited the train at the first stop unharmed.

With respect to Daniel Perry—not to be confused with Penny—who shot and killed a rifle-wielding BLM rioter in Texas, the process is the punishment! Prosecutors (in this case, persecutors) enjoy immunity from liability for actions taken in pursuit of their official duties. George Soros bought many county attorney elections across the U.S., and has used this office to inflict injustice upon many innocent individuals (think Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro). The Soros Criminal Conspiracy of Prosecutors explains the outcome of the Daniel Perry case, which is the goal of criminalization of self-defense in order to create societal chaos in America.

The media fails to report that the judge in the Daniel Penny case had three opportunities to dismiss this farce of a case: a motion to dismiss before a jury was chosen, a motion to dismiss at the conclusion of the state’s case, and a motion to dismiss at the conclusion of the defendant’s evidence. Juries are notoriously unpredictable. Nevertheless, this judge allowed the case to go to the jury. Judge Jeanine Pirro thinks this jury is subway savvy; however, in the event of a miscarriage of justice, the judge has the authority to overrule a “guilty” verdict. The question is whether he has the courage.

