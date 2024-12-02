The absurdity continues as Kamala thrusts another bizarre video upon the innocent public

If one were to assess Joe Biden’s legacy over the past four years, it would be chaos and destruction, not just in the U.S. but across the world, and it appears that the regime is determined to continue causing mayhem till the very end.

The latest source of tumult is Biden’s bumbling deputy releasing videos on social media.

Most people heaved a sigh of relief when Kamala’s campaign ended because they assumed there would be no more of Kamala’s cringe-inducing presentations.

Alas, that relief was short-lived.

Last week, Harris released a video urging her supporters to never let anyone take away their power—the message that fortunately lasted for only 28 seconds baffled many including Kamala’s well-wishers.

The words and presentation were neither inspiring nor kind, warm, or calming to her supporters; it was instead bland and lackluster. Kamala achieved the undesired kind of consistency with pronouncements devoid of meaning or purpose, and some observers even inferred that she was inebriated.

Well, social media sleuths have managed to unearth the uncut version of that presentation.

FULL VIDEO: Kamala Harris addresses supporters three weeks after humiliating loss to Trump in painfully CRINGE 10 minute rant where she brags about wasting over $1.4 BILLION in donor money.



This is hard to watch - YIKES pic.twitter.com/dI8KqK8lwW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 27, 2024

This extended video could be used as part of the torture program for any anti-terrorism unit; hopefully, X will attach some sort of warning to both the extended and original video.

Uncut versions of films are released under two circumstances.

The first scenario is when the film has performed fabulously well among audiences and they want more. This is why Ridley Scott released an extended version of his celebrated epic Gladiator (2000).

The second scenario is that the film receives universal derision from audiences and critics but the filmmaker still believes that there is merit to his creation. Oliver Stone released multiple uncut versions of his almost universally panned epic Alexander (2004). But the feedback to those versions was much worse than the original.

Kamala’s uncut version makes Alexander seem like Citizen Kane (1941).

The “ultimate cut” of Alexander lasted for 3 hours 46 minutes, yet Kamala’s 10-minute uncut video seems more tedious and sleep-inducing.

If you thought your woes had ended, you erred rather gravely—Kamala released a sequel.

Nobody had asked for the original, and most had begged Kamala not to release the sequel, but Kamala seemed determined to disappoint.

Perhaps this was Kamala’s punishment to America for not making her president.

What made it particularly wicked is it was released on Thanksgiving Day.

The makers of the sequel probably thought that Kamala’s first wasn’t cringe-inducing enough, so they gave her a co-star in Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Harris’s outfit and the general background were identical to the original video.

In this video, also posted to X, Kamala refers to Thanksgiving as the day when people “come together to reflect” on what they are thankful for. Doug adds that Thanksgiving is also a day where people cook their favorite recipes and “share family stories” with each other.

Kamala and Doug also expressed gratitude to service members and their families for their sacrifices in protecting the nation and its most sacred values.

This one lasted for just 44 seconds, which is unusually short for any message.

It seems plausible that this was the only coherent portion of a larger video.

Today we come together to reflect on what we are thankful for, to share food and stories with family and friends, and to express our gratitude for all those who serve our nation.



We are wishing you a very happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Tz805c7HUr — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 28, 2024

Hopefully, there will be prayers across the world from people of all faiths to ensure that the uncut video of this one is not thrust upon the innocent public.

The reaction to the sequel was as brutal and hilarious as the original

Do they have her locked in some compound with one outfit? https://t.co/d40lnJUUKG — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) November 28, 2024

She couldn't even give an authentic Thanksgiving message. Same outfit. Same slurring. Same bad Marriott hotel room curtains. Incredible content. https://t.co/Dxx22k2e4P — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 28, 2024

When the original video was posted, many wondered about the purpose of it since Kamala had already conceded.

Some speculated if it were the Democrat leadership trying to bring her down to earth following a series of puff pieces that tried to paint her defeat as a triumph due to the lack of time. Some pieces claimed Kamala could run for governor of California when Gavin Newsom’s term ends.

Some wondered if it were Kamala’s rivals for the 2028 Democrat presidential nomination trying to scupper her chances because she topped a recent snap poll with 41 percent wanting her to be the Democrat nominee in 2028.

The reason these speculations of internal sabotage gained credibility is that Kamala’s official account didn’t post or retweet the video.

Some wondered if it were Kamala’s narcissism that prevented her from noticing the obvious of how poorly she looked and sounded in the video.

This Thanksgiving video was posted on Kamala’s official Vice Presidential X account, which proves she most likely authorized the publishing of the original video.

The fact that the sequel was released with identical settings and costumes despite the backlash proves that Kamala remains insulated from critical feedback because she has ordered her team to do so. Perhaps she knows of the backlash but just doesn’t care, or maybe it’s her narcissism that prevents her from noticing her flaws.

Much like her tenure as vice president, and her campaign for president, these videos display Kamala’s abject apathy toward her job in general, her nonchalance toward the task at hand, and her indifference toward those who supported her.

These videos are a reminder that the U.S. averted certain disaster on November 5th by reelecting President Donald Trump.

For viewers experiencing post-traumatic stress after watching Kamala’s videos, the following video may prove to be an antidote, so that no American is left traumatized.

