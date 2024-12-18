Satanic ‘holiday’ display set up in Minnesota state capitol building

Satanists have set up a ‘holiday’ display at the Minnesota Capitol Building.

Though the Satanic Temple set up altars to Baphomet at the Iowa and Michigan capitals last year, this anti-Christian religious display seems most suited to Tim Walz’s Minnesota.

As per usual, the TST tweet touting the display ended with “Hail Satan!”

Chestnuts roasting over an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose. Sleigh rides, caroling, eggnog, The excitement in children’s eyes as they unwrap a gift chant “Hail Satan” with their families. (♬ It’s the most wonderful time of the year! ♬)

It is likely that the majority of Minnesotans, if informed of the Capitol display, would simply shrug and say, “We have religious freedom in this country. Remember the First Amendment.”

Which is — or should be -- true on its face, but what happened to progressives’ treasured notion of separation of church and state? (I do not believe that, say, the Ten Commandments are currently on display in many states’ capitol buildings.)

More to the point, every idea, action, belief, and religion is not equal. Nor necessarily suitable for display in a state capital. The 'satanic' faith is not a faith at all as the news report above notes, its adherents don't actually believe in Satan. So it's not a faith at all. It's an anti-faith, completely dependent on other peoples' religions, and exists solely to mock them. That makes it different in kind, not degree, from other faiths. The Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, but it says nothing about anti-religion.

And it isn't appropriate. Pooping is not illegal, and no one wants it to be, but it is generally frowned upon when done in public. (Except, perhaps, in California and New York City.) Nudity is not a bad thing per se, as no one should be inherently ashamed of the body they were given, but it is generally illegal to be naked in the public square.

Because sometimes morality comes into play. Or should. It’s a hell of a thing, right? Subjective? Maybe, but the world would be a dark and deadly place without it.

We are sinners all. But sinning should not be encouraged and celebrated, let alone worshipped. However, thank the Lord, it may be redeemed. Indeed, that is what this season is all about.

To many of us, for various reasons, the ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’ appears to be going to Hell.

But that’s no reason to put up shrines to the Prince of Darkness.

Image: Screen shot from CBS Minnesota video, via YouTube





