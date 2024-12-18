San Diego county officials approve doling out another $2 million so migrants can afford to travel during busy holiday season

According to a new article from Emily Alvarenga at The San Diego Union-Tribune, San Diego county officials just approved doling out another $2 million to local entities, to assist illegal invaders with the high cost of travel that’s typical during the holidays:

Anticipating higher numbers of newly-arrived migrants than usual through the holidays, county supervisors agreed Tuesday to give $2 million in state migrant-support grants to help local aid groups fund higher travel costs.

How else can these people get where they need to go without taking taxpayer funds to subsidize their financial whims and desires? Have you ever received a taxpayer-funded handout to offset the cost of your hotel room? Has the government ever bought your plane ticket so you could get where you wanted to go? Yeah, me neither.

Alvarenga notes that the handout is to make sure these migrants can afford to get to their “final destination” unimpeded by pesky things like expensive flights and paying for your hotel room yourself instead of being given “free” lodging in a temporary shelter… but ironically, they’re still charging it all to the taxpayer tab.

And Alvarenga doesn’t mean “final destination” as in back to their own nations, where they belong. What she means is that California, after aiding Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Alejandro Mayorkas in destroying American sovereignty and erasing the southern border, is happy to dispatch these leeches to locales around the nation, even to places where they’re not wanted. (As a resident of Alabama, I utterly reject the “Republican” politicians who don’t do a darn thing about keeping these third world foreigners with third world attitudes and abilities out of my community—they can all get bent.)

Here are the general figures, just from San Diego County:

The number of migrants arriving in San Diego County peaked earlier this year and has averaged about 550 a day, according to the board letter; about 99 percent are here briefly before traveling to other parts of the country. The number of encounters has fallen, but the region remains the busiest along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The dollar continues careening toward collapse, and the progressive left quietly abandons the narrative that these imports are net positives.

Image generated by AI.