Restaurant hacks vow to deliver crappy service to Trump appointees dining out in D.C.

Republicans have always been called the 'stupid party,' but some Democrats seem determined to steal that title the way they steal elections in California.

According to Fox News:

Food workers in Washington, D.C. , pledged to refuse service and cause other inconveniences for members of the incoming Trump administration when they dine out over the next four years. Industry veterans, bartenders and servers in the nation's capital told the Washingtonian that resistance to the Republican figures in the progressive city was inevitable and a matter of conscience. "You expect the masses to just ignore RFK eating at Le Diplomate on a Sunday morning after a few mimosas and not to throw a drink in his face?," said Zac Hoffman, a DC restaurant veteran who is now a manager at the National Democratic Club. Bartenders and servers in the report promised to shun certain officials or employ other small acts of resistance against these figures to take their "power back."

They're quite the charmers, aren't they? Cold food? Slow service? Waiters spitting in food? Who would go to such places?

I won't go into the unintended consequences of announcing a policy of crappy service to some to the press -- that Republicans will thank them for the advance warning and take their restaurant dollars elsewhere. And maybe sue them for civil rights violations, too.

Nor will I get into the business-stupid decision of alienating half the country's customer base.

I'll just go into a little story about a like-minded restaurant called "The Red Hen" whose co-owner abusively treated President Trump's press secretary, Sarah Huckabee (now Sanders), during his first term in 2018, sending her out of the establishment after she had ordered food, all because she and she said her staff disagreed with President Trump's immigration policy.

Instead of recognizing what a bad idea that was for business as the bad publicity flowed, she doubled down and declared in an op-ed to the Washington Post that business had never been better. She concluded her diatribe with:

Our haters may have believed that there were more of “them” than of “us,” but it turns out we have more than enough to keep us cooking. And to everyone who might be fearful about taking a stand, I say don’t be. Resistance is not futile, for you or your business.

How's she doing now? Well, last year, the restaurant closed its doors for "reinvention." On Facebook, they said they reopened as Zunzun, not mentioning on that site that they used to be The Red Hen, while the chef, named Matt Adams, says he's the owner now, and speaks of underpaid cooks in past employment. Wilkinson's name doesn't seem to be anywhere the masthead of the new establishment, although Wilkinson's LinkedIn account says she's still the co-owner of now-defunct Red Hen.

Maybe they're around, maybe they aren't. But they don't seem too eager to broadcast their name change from what had been a popular and well-regarded restaurant in their promotional materials. Maybe there's a reason that happened.

It doesn't take a genius to know that advertising one's intent to bad service is the best way to keep dollars out of the restaurant. Smart leftists would invite Republicans on in, gladly take their dollars, ramp up their profits, and cry all the way to the bank, donating to Democrats on the way.

But doofuses prefer to chase away business and profits. As the Red Hen story demonstrates, these kinds of problems have ways of solving themselves. Their terms are acceptable. Now the door is open for good restaurants to announce that they will serve all customers regardless of politics and take what would have been the wokesters' profits for themselves. Someone's gonna get that restaurant money. It just won't be the wokesters.

Image: U.S. Federal Government, via Wikipedia // public domain