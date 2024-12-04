Rep. Mike Johnson blocks Biden’s attempt to force his Ukraine policy on Trump

In the waning days of his time in the Oval Office, Joe Biden is doing everything he can to thwart Trump’s upcoming presidency. However, it appears that the House of Representatives is not going to cooperate with him, at least when it comes to Ukraine.

Since losing, Biden and his fellow Democrats have been open about their efforts to “Trump proof” the federal government. (It’s not just at the federal level. Gavin Newsom is trying to force California even further into debt with this same goal in mind.)

Here are just a few examples:

DOGE has announced that it wants to bring federal workers back to the office, something that will lead many to quit without needing to be fired. The Biden administration countered by entering into a deal with a massive federal workers’ union to protect remote work through 2029. (As an aside, the first thing Trump should do is reverse JFK’s Executive Order 10988, which unionized the federal government, effectively turning its workers into a permanent Democrat political class that enriches itself on taxpayers’ backs.)

Biden will deliberately have spent all available funds allocated to Ukraine so that there is nothing left in the bank for Trump to use. This could hamstring Trump’s efforts to bring peace to the region. In addition, Biden agreed that the U.S. would provide the bulk of a $50 billion G7 loan to Ukraine.

Biden has tried to make it almost impossible to fire federal workers. He did this by creating a rule holding that “nonpartisan” career civil servants cannot have their protected status removed, nor can they be reclassified as political appointees. I would argue that the president has plenary power under the Constitution to change any rules he likes because he is the big boss under Article II. Judges’ decisions and congressional laws about regulatory processes cannot hamstring the president’s executive powers.

The WaPo also reported on all the steps the Biden administration has taken to force Americans to pay more for less energy in the futile hope of controlling the immensity of the Earth’s climate:

In just the past two days, the administration has finalized plans to limit oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and to save an imperiled bird — the greater sage grouse — by restricting drilling, mining and livestock grazing across nearly 65 million acres of its habitat in 10 Western states. Officials have met behind closed doors to wrap up work on a study justifying the administration’s pause on approvals of new liquefied natural gas exports — a pause that Trump has promised to end on his “very first day back.” And they are hustling to issue at least a half-dozen other significant policies, affecting toxic chemicals as well as California’s push to phase out gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035.

Again, any climate actions that are purely administration can be undone immediately given Trump’s plenary power under Article II.

Meanwhile, at the Pentagon (which is completely panicked at the thought of Pete Hegseth, whom I hope the Senate confirms), they’re also planning to lock in leftism:

Two Democratic senators are urging the Biden administration to issue a policy directive that could temporarily limit President-elect Donald Trump's ability to deploy U.S. military troops domestically after he takes office. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., both members of the Armed Services Committee, sent a letter dated Nov. 26 to President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that urged them to issue a policy directive that would ensure that U.S. troops can be used only when local or state authorities ask for federal help or are unable or unwilling to protect the public.

My God, but they’re in denial about the Constitution. What Biden can do vis-à-vis the military, Trump can undo. Trump will be the Commander in Chief...end of story. (Also, Warren is a dullard, but that’s another story.)

However, there is good news, and it’s coming from Congress. Biden tried to use his last 46 days in office to pump new energy into the Ukraine war by demanding even more money for Ukraine. House Speaker Mike Johnson, however, has said no because there’s imminently going to be a new sheriff in town, and he gets to set policy:

Speaker Mike Johnson says there will be no new funding for Ukraine under Biden:



"It is not the place of Joe Biden to make that decision now. We have a newly elected president, and we're going to wait and take the new Commander-in-Chief's direction on that. I don't expect any… pic.twitter.com/ozCeA4nUoS — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 4, 2024

It seems as if Trump’s solid steel spine is beginning to infect all the right people. Good for Rep. Johnson, and let’s hope that the rest of Congress shows the same wisdom. (And happily, the most unwise among the RINOS, the execrable Mitt Romney, is on his way out the door.)