Proof that the Biden DOJ is not only corrupt but is pure evil

Biden’s DOJ is still, to this day, arresting and charging people who were in D.C. on January 6, 2021. They are charged by far left prosecutors, tried before far left judges, and D.C. juries convict them almost without deliberation. Hundreds of them have been jailed in prisons that should not exist in the U.S. Some are in solitary confinement for nothing more than being escorted into the Capitol by Capitol Police. They are denied medical care and prescriptions, fed food not fit for human consumption. Chief prosecutor Matthew Graves is a vicious man, as are the judges who participate in this ongoing crime against humanity. As the truth of what occurred that day seeps out, it becomes clearer and clearer that what happened that day was a “fedsurrection,” planned and executed by the powers that were — Nancy Pelosi, the FBI, and the Capitol Police. It was the Dems’ last ditch plan to cover up the massive volumes of evidence that the 2020 election was brazenly stolen. The pipe bomb and the not-riot, most likely triggered by the 26 “confidential human sources” who did what they were hired to do — ensured that the certification of the election was a done deal and that there would be no recounts. The constitutionally legal proposal to send the disputed election results back to the states where they could be recounted did not happen. It was all part of the plan.

The leftist efforts to destroy Trump that kicked into gear when he came down that escalator in June, 2015, had just begun. As the 2016 campaign got underway, the left, the Obama-Biden DOJ, became ever more venal. They set out to make Trump a “non-person” person. That was the directive from Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News (and the WSJ, and the NY Post). As every sentient person knows by now, the Democrats’ campaign to destroy Trump was not only vicious, illegal and unconstitutional, it was actually evil — devoid of a shred of the ethics and morality Americans expect from their elected leaders and mainstream journalists. They all failed the American people in every way possible. The deep state was determined to ruin the man.

Now, after four years of the most corrupt, devious, destructive and anti-American administration in U.S. history, the American people are waking up to this fact: Joe Biden was never a competent member of Congress or the Senate. He was always a pathological liar, an avowed racist, and a money-grubber. He would do anything for money, including betray his own country and use his family to do it. Joe Biden has been selling out his country for decades to enrich himself and his family. This is common knowledge among the D.C. thugs; every denizen of D.C. probably knows this. Does the left care? No, they do not. They care not one iota about ethics, the truth, or what the Constitution actually says. It is quite likely that few of them have ever actually read it.

Then there are the pundits who think they are journalists. On-air talking heads are not journalists and have most likely never read the Constitution. It is doubtful that any of the talking heads at CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC have ever read the Constitution or grasped its clear and glorious language. They hold it up as our founding document, but would rather see it shredded. The lot of them are simply news readers who think of themselves as superior beings, intellectually and morally, when in fact they would not recognize an ethical or moral dilemma if they tripped over it. They are all wholly indoctrinated propagandists without an original thought of their own. They only know how to spew leftist propaganda as if it were written in stone. Kristen Welker interviewed Trump recently…and there is no polite word for her “tone.” Consider Jake Tapper, Chuck Todd, George Stephanopoulos, any pundit on ABC, MSNBC, or CNN. They all spew the anti-American, pro-progressive, pro-CCP lines because that is who they are. They all hate this nation as founded, and like Obama, they want to be part of its “transformation.” They all lack the gratitude for which they should be on their knees for being born in America.

If there is anything Americans have learned from the horrific four years of the Biden administration, it is that our government and its institutions — the FBI, CIA, DOJ, etc. — is deeply corrupt, and operate as any mafia or crime family organization. This state of affairs began under Obama, was escalated and perfected by the destroy-Trump cabal, and consolidated under Biden and his team of traitors — Mayorkas, Blinken, Sullivan, Garland, to name a few. Each of them has, at the very least, behaved treasonously during their terms of office. They’ve done terrible damage. They engineered the invasion of ten to fifteen million illegal migrants and the concomitant rise in crime. With the open border came the trafficking of hundreds of thousands of children and massive amounts of fentanyl that has been killing a hundred thousand Americans a year. Biden’s indiscriminate spending caused the inflation that is hurting every working and middle class American. The Biden administration sabotaged the country by ending our energy independence that Trump put in place.

And now, with the hundreds of pardons Biden has issued, beginning with his criminal son, we all know exactly how corrupt Biden and his pals really are. Obviously, many of those granted clemency and commutations are paying big bucks for their freedom or clear record. Some were likely deserved…but most were essentially purchased. Clinton sold pardons too, but not this many. Biden is a thug who has largely pardoned thugs. Will the country ever recover from the damage done by the Biden administration? Only time will tell. Will our fully-Marxist left ever realize how much they have undermined every principle on which America was founded? They will continue to try to block every aspect of Trump’s agenda they can out of spite. Our left are a nasty bunch, a cabal of angry bullies. Biden’s mass pardons, clemencies, and commutations will forever be a blot on his already horrendous legacy. For more information on who has received pardons, see the links below.

Image generated by AI.