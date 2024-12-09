Peggy Noonan attempts to diminish offense of Hunter Biden pardon by attacking Trump’s nominations, calling it a ‘bipartisan slippage’ of morality

Below, Peggy Noonan somehow compares Joe Biden’s continuous lies about how he would not be pardoning Hunter… before giving his son a blanket pardon for crimes he obviously committed but was never charged with, to people she claims are unqualified for appointments. That is pure ignorance.

A Bipartisan Slippage in Standards Biden’s pardon of Hunter is as disconcerting as Trump’s more exotic administration nominees. Now to the incoming administration’s slippage of standards, the exotic cabinet picks that veer from ‘that’s a stretch’ to ‘that’s insane.’ The more exotic nominees—Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at Health and Human Services, Pete Hegseth at Defense, Kash Patel at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mehmet Oz at Medicare and Medicaid Services—don’t have backgrounds that fit the jobs. Taken together they look like people who want to blow things up. It is one thing to look at the huge and sprawling federal government and figure out what parts need most urgently to be to be [sic] reformed and remade. The Pentagon, for instance, can’t pass an audit; no one is sure of procurement, of exactly what weapons are needed for the future; and on top of that young men don’t want to join anymore, and when they do, many can’t pass the physical and educational requirements. The Defense Department is in an ongoing crisis—as usual. So you could focus there. But these nominees seem as if they want a demolition derby everywhere. That isn’t a plan for progress but a recipe for unproductive chaos—nonstop, systemwide, all agencies involved.

She says Trump’s appointments are “insane” and that she doesn't believe they are qualified to do the jobs for which he is nominating them. I don’t remember Noonan ever giving a hoot about any of the clearly unqualified people that Biden nominated and Congress confirmed, before they were appointed or after they did a terrible job. She never cared that Myorkas and Garland continually lied.

She didn’t care about the HHS secretary having no medical background, and never cared about Mayor Pete.

She didn’t care about all the failures in Ukraine, the Middle East, and everywhere else by Blinken, Sullivan, and Austin.

She didn’t care about Jennifer Granholm knowing nothing about energy, and she never cared that Kamala was not qualified to do anything.

She wasn’t offended by Fauci’s endless lies. She didn’t care that Fauci was allowed to hand out grants like candy.

She never cared about all the misinformation from NIH, FDA, and CDC.

She didn’t care that the head of education was essentially a puppet who illegally paid off student loans and who destroyed children by keeping schools closed.

She didn’t care how the EPA was used to give kickbacks to political supporters and to issue unrealistic and expensive regulations as its bureaucrats pretended to control the climate.

Biden didn’t seem to ever find anyone who had a background in business to run agencies that dealt with the economy, but Noonan and most of the media didn’t care.

Noonan and all these pundits should keep their mouths shut about Trump’s appointees because she (and others) have lost all credibility, considering they didn’t complain about Biden’s staff of incompetents.

Also, they never cared about Biden’s massive spending, so they should have no input when Trump wants to cut the government down to size.

A few comments about the WSJ itself:

It continually rails against tariffs, but never apologizes for falsely proclaiming that the tariffs during Trump’s first term would jack up inflation (they didn’t).

The public is told that tariffs would raise the price of cars, but not told that when Trump takes the EV requirements away, the car companies will save tens of billions because they won’t have to make cars and trucks people don’t want. They will be able to sell more vehicles at a lower price, and still make the same profits if they focus on people instead of pretending they can control the climate.

The WSJ and others fail to tell the public that Reagan’s, Bush’s, and Trump’s tax rate cuts all goosed the economy and provided the government more money, not less. More revenues do not cause deficits—continually expanding government does.

Then, we are told that he must cut entitlement benefits if he wants to save trillions. There is massive fraud every year in social security, Medicaid, Food stamps, and medicare. If bureaucrats were doing their jobs instead of worrying about saving their jobs, they would be able to address this incompetence. Also, there is massive unnecessary overhead to run these programs…so cut the overhead. How much fraud is there in social security disability? How many illegals are collecting benefits?

Trump is right. The WSJ has been going downhill for a long time.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.